Health minister questions motive of DNA leadership

Health Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux has advised nurses that they need to “be very careful” as to where they allow the leadership of the Dominica Nurses Association (DNA) to lead them.

Recently, the DNA summoned its members to a series of protests in various parts of Roseau in an effort to get the Ministry of Health to address what they describe as poor working conditions of nurses on the island.

“I have spoken to the nurses even while we were here, radio programmes, etc. that they need to be very careful where they allow the leadership of the Dominica Nurses Association [DNA] to lead them…,” he said.

According to Darroux the nurses association is just a professional organization.

“They are not a union, trade union or bargaining body,” he stated and insisted that DNA members should question their leadership.

“They need to question the motive of the leadership of the Dominica Nurses Association,” Darroux stated.

Darroux said that it is unfortunate that despite the number of initiatives that the government has put in place for the nurses, that the impression is being conveyed that, “nurses have been talking to us or trying to talk to us and it’s falling on deaf ears.”

He saluted the nurses who decided to stay especially in the post-Hurricane Maria period and commended them for their patience.

“The nurses have been working very hard. They have been very patient and I am pretty sure that most of them understand that the Ministry of Health, including the Minister is on their side,” Darroux said.