A new report by the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that one in 20 deaths around the world was caused by alcohol consumption in 2016.

According to the report that over three million people died from consuming alcohol that year.

The report, which was published on Friday, says that more than 75 percent of these deaths were among men.

The largest cause of death — 28 percent– was due to injuries.

This was followed by 21 percent of deaths due to digestive disorders and 19 percent due to cardiovascular diseases.

The remaining causes of death were infectious diseases, cancers, mental disorders and other health conditions attributable to drinking alcohol.

“The alcohol consumption level continues to be very high,” said Dr. Vladimir Poznyak, WHO’s Management of Substance Abuse coordinator. “All countries can do much more to reduce the health and social costs of the harmful use of alcohol.”

The report shows that alcohol consumption caused 5 percent of the globals disease burden and causes over 200 disease and injury conditions.

It shows that 237 million men and 46 million women worldwide are affected by disorders due to alcohol consumption, with the European region most affected, followed by the Americas.

“Far too many people, their families and communities suffer the consequences of the harmful use of alcohol,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO. “It’s time to step up action to prevent this serious threat to the development of healthy societies.”

Alcohol is consumed by an estimated 2.3 billion people globally, WHO said and school surveys point out that most children start consuming alcohol before the age of 15.