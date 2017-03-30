The Achievement Learning Center this year will join 157 countries across the world to observe Autism Awareness Day on April 1, 2017.

World Autism Awareness Day (WADD), celebrated on April 2, was adopted by the United Nations in 2007 to shine a bright light on Autism as a growing global health priority.

On World Autism Awareness Day (WADD), Achievement Learning Centre will celebrate its “Light up the Possibilities” campaign.

The event will start with a walk from the Centre at 3 Elliot Avenue, Pottersville, travel up Independence Street and climax at the Pebbles Park.

The awareness walk is aimed at spreading the awareness and understanding of Autism, Celebrate and honor the unique talents and Skills of people with Autism and bring attention to the needs of all people with Autism and other disabilities.

We are inviting the public to join us on the walk. Everyone is invited to wear something blue (this is not a political rally) to show support and walk to help “Build Inclusive Communities” as we endeavor to break the stigma against children with disabilities. Children with disabilities are a bundle of potentials so let’s “Light up the Possibilities”.

Join us for time of interaction and celebrating at the Peebles Park for fun and games. It is a time that we hope the public will interact with us and the children that we serve at the Centre.

The event is being sponsored by Flow, Domlec. Forestry division, Fine Foods Inc., AID Bank. J Astaphan and Co Ltd.

The event will start at 3 and ends at 6. At six o’clock we are hoping to light up the park blue with glow sticks as we light up Blue to commemorate the day.

For more information call 316 7652 or email at [email protected]