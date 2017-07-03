Student nurses from the Community Health Nursing Programme of Barbados Community College will embark on a study tour of Dominica’s Primary Health Care System.

It is anticipated that this will provide them with a good opportunity to enhance the student’s knowledge and cross culture competence.

The welcoming ceremony took place on Monday at the Acute Psychiatric Unit Conference Room at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Principle Nursing Officer Caesarina Ferrol said that: “The Nursing Division of the Ministry of Health is very pleased to be associated with this activity which has now become a tradition and to provide necessary support as a focal point for this visit.”

Ferrol said that the programme is a testament of unity among the region.

“This is indeed a demonstration of the spirit of regional unity whereas we as a small region can harness our limited resources and benefit from best practices,” she said.

She noted that over the year, the ministry has accommodated individuals and groups from various countries.

“Even at this point of evaluating our successes and challenges with a view of the renewal of this system we continue to share our experiences in Primary Health Care,” she noted.

Meantime, the Coordinator of the Community Health Nursing Course Chloir Springer said: “As we know primary health care is essential and forms an integral part of a country’s health system.”

Springer highlighted the importance of nurses in the area of primary health care.

“Therefore as community health nurses we must recognize the critical role we must play in providing scientific sound evidence-based holistic care to individuals, families and communities,” she remarked.

She noted that Nursing Programme of Barbados Community College is proud to be associated with Dominica’s Primary Health Care System.

“We are proud to identify ourselves with your primary health care system as our purpose for this visit is to expose our students to the outstanding delivery of public health care in Dominica and observe the best practices which we may also adopt to improve our own Barbadian health care,” she stated.