The Ministry of Health (MoH) and Environment is informing the public that it is awaiting confirmation of a preliminary test which indicates that one case of the unusual virus, Hanta Virus, has been detected in Dominica.

The Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that confirmatory tests are being done at the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta.

An epidemiological investigation has not found further cases on the island.

According to the MoH, the disease does not spread from person to person and mode of transmission of the virus is similar to leptospirosis.

“Rodent infestation in and around the home remains the primary risk for the virus exposure,” the statement said. “The rodents shed the virus in their urine, droppings and saliva. Any activity that puts you in contact with rodents dropping, urine, saliva, or nesting material can place you at risk for infection. The virus can spread through inhalation of aerosolized particles of rat dropping.”

The MoH is advising all Dominicans to practice good hygiene and report rat infestation to the Environmental Health Office.

“The ministry of health has been very active in educating the general public of prevention and precautionary measures of leptospirosis as well as implementing rodent control measures since the passing of Hurricane Maria,” the statement said. “The ministry wishes to assure that all necessary steps are undertaken to detect a case early, to manage a case adequately, to prevent the spread of disease effectively and minimizing rodent infestation.”

Several sources have confirmed to DNO that one person has actually died at the Princess Margaret Hospital from the virus.