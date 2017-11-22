BREAKING NEWS: Unusual virus detected in DominicaDominica News Online - Wednesday, November 22nd, 2017 at 1:44 PM
The Ministry of Health (MoH) and Environment is informing the public that it is awaiting confirmation of a preliminary test which indicates that one case of the unusual virus, Hanta Virus, has been detected in Dominica.
The Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that confirmatory tests are being done at the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta.
An epidemiological investigation has not found further cases on the island.
According to the MoH, the disease does not spread from person to person and mode of transmission of the virus is similar to leptospirosis.
“Rodent infestation in and around the home remains the primary risk for the virus exposure,” the statement said. “The rodents shed the virus in their urine, droppings and saliva. Any activity that puts you in contact with rodents dropping, urine, saliva, or nesting material can place you at risk for infection. The virus can spread through inhalation of aerosolized particles of rat dropping.”
The MoH is advising all Dominicans to practice good hygiene and report rat infestation to the Environmental Health Office.
“The ministry of health has been very active in educating the general public of prevention and precautionary measures of leptospirosis as well as implementing rodent control measures since the passing of Hurricane Maria,” the statement said. “The ministry wishes to assure that all necessary steps are undertaken to detect a case early, to manage a case adequately, to prevent the spread of disease effectively and minimizing rodent infestation.”
Several sources have confirmed to DNO that one person has actually died at the Princess Margaret Hospital from the virus.
We need to be pro-active after a hurricane. Mosquito nets, system of curtailing mosquito borne diseases. What about taking of all the pit latrines and house which are breeding grounds for mosquito.
I also think that communities that have their own relief should distribute things to their communities. They should have people going around to check uncovered houses.
Hmph! And solid waste not picking up garbage…bel bef
I hope safety checks were able to take place when the relief was coming in to the country. Rodents can easily hide on those ships and badges
Dominica has rats, I’ve seen plenty, so if you are accusing other people of bringing in rats.
The hanta virus is not typically found in the Caribbean region. Therefore it is safe to assume that rats carrying the virus were brought into the country, albeit unintentionally.
We had rats but we did not have this virus. It is not far-fetched to think that the relief and the virus are related.
We are thankful for the relief and are not accusing anyone of deliberately sending us a virus.
Oh no. Let us pray for safety and health.