In order to cultivate an environment where we can apply critical thinking to concepts surrounding sex and sexuality, the second annual “Sex Week” will focus on both intersecting identities as well as radically educating and re-educating persons on sex.

The Bureau of Gender Affairs is once again collaborating with its most committed partners to commemorate the observance by hosting Sex Week from April 24 – 28, 2017.

The main activity for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, is a week of educational events designed to share knowledge on personal health, sexuality, but also skills in communication and how to negotiate healthy relationships and friendships. It is being held under the theme “Engaging new voices.”

“This year we have seen a number of new faces joining in the conversations of gender-based violence and sexual health in Dominica. We are excited to partner with new, fresh voices to continue the conversations during Sex Week with the most at risk parties, most importantly our youth and victims of gender-based violence,” said Melissa Morgan, Coordinator of Research and Program Development.

Sex Week 2017 kicks off with a sexual health fair dubbed “If Walls Could Talk” at the Dominica State College. The health fair will promote awareness on sexual violence and sexuality and reproductive health seeks to encourage youth to promote a culture of respect and dignity for all.

Sex Week would not have been possible without the dedicated work of The National Youth Council, Dominica Planned Parenthood, National HIV/AIDS Response Program, Dominica Planned Parenthood and Lévé Domnik.

A complete schedule is attached to this press release. On behalf of the planning committee, we extend an invitation to you and look forward to your participation.

If you have any questions about Sex Week, feel free to contact The Bureau of Gender Affairs at 767-266-3344 or [email protected]

Proposed Sex week Calendar of Events

APRIL

24 – Media Blast

106 Independence St

Roseau, Dominica

25 – “If Walls Could Talk” Health Fair at the Dominica State College

25 – Orange Day

26 – “Good Touch; Bad Touch” Gender Youth Education in the Kalinago Territory

27- “Men and Masculinities – Sexual Health” Education Program at the Dominica State prison.

Sexual Assault Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise public awareness about sexual assault and educate communities and individuals on how to prevent sexual violence. It is observed in April. Each year during the month of April state and community-based organizations, government

agencies, businesses, education institutes and individuals plan events and activities to highlight sexual violence as a public health, human rights and social justice issue and reinforce the need for prevention efforts.