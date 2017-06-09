Cancer patients to get free medical treatmentDominica News Online - Friday, June 9th, 2017 at 8:17 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has disclosed his Government’s intention to provide free medication for cancer patients.
The Prime Minister made this announcement at a town hall meeting in the Community of Wotten Waven on Wednesday June 07, 2017.
“So the Government is now going to take a decision, so those of you suffering from diabetes and cancer, to make those drugs available to our citizens free of charge,” Skerrit said.
This medication, according to the Prime Minister, will be inclusive of an additional five million dollars which has been requested by the Ministry of Health in the upcoming budget.
“In the upcoming budget the Ministry of Health is asking for five million dollars more to buy medicines…On top of what we gave them last year they asking for another five million dollars to buy more medication” Skerrit stated.
He mentioned that part of this request is that a number of people who are suffering from various forms of cancer receive their medication free of charge at the Hospital.
Skerrit said further that the Government recognizes that these drugs are critical to the patient’s wellbeing so as Finance Minister he now has to include five million dollars more in this year’s budget.
17 Comments
Why don’t they purchase new ct scan machine n Mri machines to test patients instead of giving patients medication for what they do not have. They do not confirm their suspicion by doing the right test..they just give people medication causing them to die then they try to cover it up..one day somebody going to flip on one of those killer doctors
Which good news?? Stupess…a friend passed away n family members could not get any answers concerning cause of death…many letters were written to Ruby Bute , prime minister, ministry of health ..it’s been months no response..they treat people at the hospital for conditions they don’t have n overdose patients with wrong medication then lie to patients concerning cause of death..autopsy report said patient had terminal cancer but when samples were sent overseas for testing it was revealed that there was no terminal camcer…alot of crap taking place at the hospital n they are refusing to give the right information covering up their wrongs..when u seek answers from the government they never respond to their messages..U guys actually think this government truly cares about our health issues?? Stupess
Awesome news. I welcome this PM!
Such great news thanks Mr skerrit
Dominica needs more herbalists.
Start teaching this from primary school upwards.
This needs to be embedded in our society.
Good news. The DLP continues to support the people. Looking forward to these developments.
I not a supporter but when it good you have to say it good. After the yes we care program this one is excellent. Excellent job and perfect news for those suffering and can’t afford.
Excellent Mr. PM!
This is welcome, of course, However, that service is already available free of charge to patients below the age of 18 and over 60. I wish the P.M. would have been more specific. He refers to medicines but not treat ment such as chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. Does the reference to Medicines refer to opiates (pain relievers) only for example? And how about palliative care. I know we are limited in what we can do but it would be very helpful to spell out exactly what the free package entails, not least for those who are unfortunate enough to suffer from this dreadful disease.
Ok that is great news!!
The US Medical Board has finally admitted that Marijuana cures Cancer.
Quote the relevant reference and source bro. and I might start to believe you. I know it gives relieve, but so do may other drugs. I would like to see the real hard evidence though and a statement like yours is not sufficient for me. Sorry.
This is such a good thing for all the nation because non of us know when it is going to hit us.
When does this take effect?
WOW .Thats a big one.
Thanks
very nice PM
this is the most positive i ever read coming from the Prime Minister