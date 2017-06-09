Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has disclosed his Government’s intention to provide free medication for cancer patients.

The Prime Minister made this announcement at a town hall meeting in the Community of Wotten Waven on Wednesday June 07, 2017.

“So the Government is now going to take a decision, so those of you suffering from diabetes and cancer, to make those drugs available to our citizens free of charge,” Skerrit said.

This medication, according to the Prime Minister, will be inclusive of an additional five million dollars which has been requested by the Ministry of Health in the upcoming budget.

“In the upcoming budget the Ministry of Health is asking for five million dollars more to buy medicines…On top of what we gave them last year they asking for another five million dollars to buy more medication” Skerrit stated.

He mentioned that part of this request is that a number of people who are suffering from various forms of cancer receive their medication free of charge at the Hospital.

Skerrit said further that the Government recognizes that these drugs are critical to the patient’s wellbeing so as Finance Minister he now has to include five million dollars more in this year’s budget.