Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that his government will soon welcome a team of Chinese medical Doctors to complement the medical services here on the island.

He made that announcement during a ceremony to welcome new Chinese Ambassador to Dominica, His Excellency Lu Kun and to mark the celebration of the 2017 Chinese Spring Festival held at the Fort Young Hotel last week.

“In the next few weeks, we will sign a protocol on cooperation and health and soon thereafter, we will welcome Chinese medical doctors to complement the medical services that are currently available on island,” Skerrit said.

Skerrit also reiterated his government’s tremendous gratitude to China’s prompt offer of assistance from following the devastation caused by Tropical Storm Erika.

“I was particularly touched that even before being asked the People’s Rebublic of China reached out to us and offerered in a tangible and meaning way their assistance to help us to rebuild Dominica after Tropical Storm Erika,” Skerrit stated. “In that regard I have been advised that in the next few months work will begin on the West Coast Road Rehabilitation Post Erika.”

Skerrit said the government of Dominica which he lead, remains a strong ally of the People’s Republic of China and a firm and unconditional supporter of the One China Policy.

“We shall remain unwavering in our support of your efforts to unify China under one People’s Republic of China umbrella,” he said.