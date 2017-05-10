A Chinese Medical Team of Specialists will soon be on the island to commence work at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH).

The team comprises of specialists in the field of Medical Oncology, General Surgery, Cardiovascular Medicine and Ophthalmology.

A contract was signed between the Government of Dominica and the Government of the People’s Republic of China signed on Wednesday at the Acute Psychiatric Unit Conference Room of the PMH for the team to begin work here.

“The main objective of the Chinese Medical Team is to strengthen capacity at major departments of the Princess Margaret Hospital working in close cooperation with the Dominican medical professionals in terms of clinical exchange,” Health Minister Kenneth Darroux said.

He stated that the Chinese Medical Team will add value to the services which will be offered at the New National Hospital, which is presently under construction.

“Under this agreement, this support of the Chinese government will compliment the significant infrastructural development of the New National Hospital,” he said.

He said the areas of specialization are critical and are required in Dominica’s health system and this is not the first instance where Dominica has had a team of medical specialists.

“You would recall we would have similar Chinese medical missions in the past at the PMH and more recently we had a medical team on island undertaking eye surgeries working in close collaboration with our local ophthalmologist,” said Dr. Darroux.

Meantime, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Dominica, Lu Kun said the agreement forms part of the friendly relations between the two nations.

“Today I think is a very important occasion to demonstrate the friendly relations between China and the Commonwealth of Dominica,” he stated.

He said for several years the Chinese government has attached great importance to the medical corporation between two countries.

Ambassador Kun said in the past six years the Chinese government has already sent several Chinese medical specialists to Dominica.

“I think that after the completion of the New National Hospital we will also continue to send more Chinese medical specialists working in Dominica,” he remarked.