Discover Dominica Authority officially launched Staycation 2017.

Staycation packages have been offered since 2011 and seek to encourage Dominicans to patronize local properties and rediscover their country.

Through the Staycation programme it is anticipated that hotel occupancy will be improved during the traditionally slow period from June – September.

This year, nine certified properties will offer Staycations, proposing a wide range of activities to include whale watch tours, day passes, discounted spa services, discounted accommodation packages and meal rates. Participating properties are Anchorage Hotel, Whale Watch and Dive Centre, Atlantique View Resort, Calibishie Cove, Citrus Creek Plantation, Dive Dominica/Castle Comfort Lodge, Fort Young Hotel, Rosalie Bay Resort, Tamarind Tree Hotel and The Champs Hotel, Restaurant and Bar.

The Staycation brochure will be available on www.DiscoverDominica.com.