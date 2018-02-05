Dominica Cancer Society seeks to reduce toll of disease on DominicansDominica News Online - Monday, February 5th, 2018 at 9:15 AM
Saying that too many Dominicans are dying from Cancer, the Dominica Cancer Society is seeking to reduce the toll of the disease on residents by the year 2020.
World Cancer Day is observed globally on February 4th each year for the purpose of raising awareness about cancer generally and in particular, to encourage prevention and early detection.
“The World Health Organization confirms that globally about eight million people die from cancer annually and about 50% of such deaths occur in the less developed areas of the world,” the society said to mark the occasion. “Here in Dominica, too many of our nationals are dying from cancer related illnesses in the prime of their lives, some within months of being diagnosed.”
The society said everyone can assist in reducing death by Cancer by 2020, by being more proactive and by everyone taking responsibility for their health.
“This includes living a healthy lifestyle by partaking of a balanced diet with more fruits and vegetables and less refined and processed foods; engaging in regular physical activity and having annual medical examinations and screening which can assist in early diagnosis and treatment. Studies show a link between cancer and stress, therefore it is very important to also take care of our emotional well being,” it said. “Men are encouraged to have their prostate examinations and women their pap smears and self-breast examinations, as Prostate and Breast are the most common cancers affecting us here in Dominica. Early diagnosis and treatment can save your life.”
The organization also expressed concern over the cost of treatment for Cancer here in Dominica.
“The Dominica Cancer Society is concerned that cancer treatment can sometimes cost thousands of dollars and many who are affected do not have health insurance,” it said. “The Society is frequently approached to assist individuals to meet the cost of treatment. The assistance which we provide is made possible from contributions received from our many partners including the Government of Dominica; the private sector and our supporters and friends who participate in our annual Walk for Cancer and other fund raising activities, or just donate to this cause. For this, we say a profound thank you.”
On World Cancer Day, the society encouraged everyone to sign up and join.
“As we observe World Cancer Day 2018, we encourage all survivors, family members of those diagnosed and other interested people, who are not yet members of the Dominica Cancer Society to join the Society and add your hands and voices to ensure the continued viability of the organization. “As a society, we are fully aware of the importance of the spiritual dimension in the fight to overcome the effects of cancer and so we appeal to the Christian community to continue to pray for those affected directly, as well as those of us who seek to provide emotional as well as material support to them. We also request the continued support of all through your donations to this very worthy cause. Your donations can assist in saving lives.”
It also encouraged all to take responsibility for their health through a balanced diet, regular physical activity and screening.
“In this way, you will also be playing your part towards accomplishing the goal of reducing death as a result of cancer by 2020,” the society said.
The theme for World Cancer Day for the past two years has been “We Can, I Can” and remains the same this year.
The Dominica Cancer Society has added “Educate and Advocate for Cancer Care” to this global theme.
I grew up in a community on the northeast where a high number of persons have been affected. I have had several family members who have since passed. The irony is my grand parents generation lived full long lives into their late 70s and 90s. Today i work as an environmental consultant soing assessments and remediation of impacted soil and groundwater at various sites. As a result i have a better understanding of the impacts of chemicals such as gasoline, engine oils, pesticides, dry cleaning compounds and other chemicals on environment and eventually humans. I also have a 2011 report that document tbe import and use of millions os gallons of pesticides, herbicides, fugicides etc. During the banana days. Some of these chemicals have decay life of hindreds of years. I also remember the days of spray plane spraying bananas for leaf spot. These were designed for large plantations and to use away from streams. I could go on but will say this. Our MOH has outdated policy and needs review.
If you guys are serious … then look into the correlation between vaccines and cancer rates. Organic foods vs foods grown with NPK and artificial fertilizers and pesticides. And all the genetically modified imported food that is imported into Dominica. We want to save money to buy cheaper but what about our health. The systematic poisoning of ourselves to save a buck to spend a fortune later in life trying to cure cancer and other debilitating diseases. We call our self the nature island but a lot of our farming practices have polluted the soil table where our provisions, fruits and veggies are grown.
I whole-heartedly concur.
But because of where we are at, the approach must be two-pronged.
1. the approach you suggested
2. the approach of the Dominica Cancer Society to sensitize, educate and guide.
I have made a conscious effort to try as much to return to our local tropical fresh foods and fruits, fresh fish and legumes. At home my wife (she is Ukrainian) jokingly refer to it as the Ma Pampo Power meals.
I emphasized my wife’s nationality because she could not understand why born Dominicans in Dominica were purchasing Mango nectar off the shelves or Coconut milk in a tin or coconut milk powder.
Invest Dominica and the OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT should have a two-year campaign of Nature Island Living especially at a time of rebuilding the “FIRST RESILIENT COUNTRY”.
And why the President’s Office in this promo and branding? It is a special call to responsible civic duty, and to patriotism to building a quality of life that will be the envy of the world.