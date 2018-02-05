Saying that too many Dominicans are dying from Cancer, the Dominica Cancer Society is seeking to reduce the toll of the disease on residents by the year 2020.

World Cancer Day is observed globally on February 4th each year for the purpose of raising awareness about cancer generally and in particular, to encourage prevention and early detection.

“The World Health Organization confirms that globally about eight million people die from cancer annually and about 50% of such deaths occur in the less developed areas of the world,” the society said to mark the occasion. “Here in Dominica, too many of our nationals are dying from cancer related illnesses in the prime of their lives, some within months of being diagnosed.”

The society said everyone can assist in reducing death by Cancer by 2020, by being more proactive and by everyone taking responsibility for their health.

“This includes living a healthy lifestyle by partaking of a balanced diet with more fruits and vegetables and less refined and processed foods; engaging in regular physical activity and having annual medical examinations and screening which can assist in early diagnosis and treatment. Studies show a link between cancer and stress, therefore it is very important to also take care of our emotional well being,” it said. “Men are encouraged to have their prostate examinations and women their pap smears and self-breast examinations, as Prostate and Breast are the most common cancers affecting us here in Dominica. Early diagnosis and treatment can save your life.”

The organization also expressed concern over the cost of treatment for Cancer here in Dominica.

“The Dominica Cancer Society is concerned that cancer treatment can sometimes cost thousands of dollars and many who are affected do not have health insurance,” it said. “The Society is frequently approached to assist individuals to meet the cost of treatment. The assistance which we provide is made possible from contributions received from our many partners including the Government of Dominica; the private sector and our supporters and friends who participate in our annual Walk for Cancer and other fund raising activities, or just donate to this cause. For this, we say a profound thank you.”

On World Cancer Day, the society encouraged everyone to sign up and join.

“As we observe World Cancer Day 2018, we encourage all survivors, family members of those diagnosed and other interested people, who are not yet members of the Dominica Cancer Society to join the Society and add your hands and voices to ensure the continued viability of the organization. “As a society, we are fully aware of the importance of the spiritual dimension in the fight to overcome the effects of cancer and so we appeal to the Christian community to continue to pray for those affected directly, as well as those of us who seek to provide emotional as well as material support to them. We also request the continued support of all through your donations to this very worthy cause. Your donations can assist in saving lives.”

It also encouraged all to take responsibility for their health through a balanced diet, regular physical activity and screening.

“In this way, you will also be playing your part towards accomplishing the goal of reducing death as a result of cancer by 2020,” the society said.

The theme for World Cancer Day for the past two years has been “We Can, I Can” and remains the same this year.

The Dominica Cancer Society has added “Educate and Advocate for Cancer Care” to this global theme.