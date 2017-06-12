The Dominica Cancer Society will later this year hold its annual ‘Walk For Cancer” to raise funds for cancer patients who find it difficult to find the money to pay for their treatment.

The walk will be held under the society’s theme for the year, “I Can, You Can, Educate and Advocate for Cancer Care.”

It will take place on October 7th 2017, at 4:00 pm when participants will converge on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard from two points: Mams supermarket in Massacre and the Point Michel Cemetery.

President of the Society, Yvonne Alexander, said that this particular event is one that has gained popularity over the years as it is considered the biggest fundraiser for the organization.

“This is one of the activities that brings in the most amount of money to the society, and this is one of the activities in which we get so individuals, business houses, friends and supporters of the Cancer Society to just come on board and be with us. It is a fun activity anyhow,” she said.

The Walk for Cancer of 2016 raised a total of $80,000, just 20% shy of the target of $100,000. According to Vice President of the Society, Vena Royer, the goal this year, is to surpass the $100,000 mark.

“We are encouraged by government efforts. I also want to say that we did receive from the Prime Minister, a grant of $100,000 because I am sure he was impressed with the efforts we were making and we are thankful for that,” Royer said.

Other activities on the agenda for this year include: a Pan in Harmony concert which be staged on behalf of the Cancer Society, the annual candlelight service at the People’s Pentecostal Church, the Concert of Hope event and the Annual ‘Do you Believe’ Movie night.