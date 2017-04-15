The Dominica Dementia Foundation is the latest association to join the Global Dementia Friends Movement. We will be joining Alzheimer’s Society in the UK and 15 other countries to develop and deliver a national Dementia Friends programme.

Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Friends programme is the biggest ever initiative to change people’s perceptions of dementia. It aims to transform the way the nation thinks, acts and talks about the condition.

Dementia is arguably the biggest world health epidemic facing our generation. At least 47.5 million people live with dementia worldwide and this number is growing by 9.9 million each year – the equivalent of a new case every 3 seconds! Unfortunately a lot of people living with dementia also face high level of stigma, loneliness and social exclusion. This needs to change.

In the UK Dementia Friends hasshown to play a huge part in supporting a societal shift towards acceptance and inclusion of people affected by dementia. We’re excited to be bringing the programme to Dominica!

Dementia Friends is simply about learning more about dementia and the small ways you can help. This could be anything from changing the language you use when talking about dementia, to visiting someone you know living with dementia. Every action counts.

Anyone of any age can become a Dementia Friend and we want young people and school pupils to get involved either through their school, community groups or family and friends.

The Dominican Dementia Friends programme is currently under development. If you have any questions or would like further information please email Rianna Patterson or Phael Lander, President at [email protected]