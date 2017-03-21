Dominica keeping eye on corned beef from BrazilDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 21st, 2017 at 1:45 PM
Dominica is taking a coordinated, prudent and scientific approach to corned beef from Brazil after the government of Jamaica placed an immediate ban on the product due to allegations of meat processors in the South American country selling rotten beef.
“From a Dominica point of view, we are not standing idle,” Director of Trade Matthan Walter told DNO on Tuesday.
On Monday, the government of Jamaica imposed an immediate import ban on corned beef originating from Brazil. The products were pulled from all shelves in Jamaica and the government warned Jamaicans that they should not consume the product until further notice.
According to media reports, the move follows reports from Brazilian authorities that several major Brazilian meat processors have been “selling rotten beef and poultry”. The reports also said companies are alleged to have paid hefty bribes to auditors in exchange for fraudulent sanitary licenses.
Walter said authorities in Dominica are aware of the action by the Jamaican government and are taking a “coordinated yet prudent approach” involving a number of departments.
“We are taking it as a coordinated approach among the Ministry of Agriculture, the Division of Trade, the Custom and Excise Department and Environmental Health Unit,” he stated.
He noted that as soon as all the information concerning the companies that import corned beef products from Brazil, the specific type of corned beef and from which company they come from, action will be swift.
“As soon as we have gotten that information, we will work with Environmental Health to very swiftly get it out of circulation in the market which is what needs to happen …Walter noted. “It supposed to be swift, it will be swift but it also has to be to a large extent prudent and scientific in nature.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
Why anyone would want to eat that nasty processed stuff is beyond me. With all the different mysterious animal parts to go into the product, it should be called “corned miscellaneous”.
“Dominica is taking a coordinated, prudent and scientific approach to corned beef from Brazil ”
That is a very stupid comment!
What prudent coordinated scientific approach can be taken by anybody in Dominica? All you can do in Dominica is; if you believe the canned corn beef from Brazil are contaminated your only alternative is to stop the importation of the product; and suggest people do not buy and eat the product already on the island.
What is scientific about that? If you all cannot diagnose what is causing a stomach pain, in Dominica, you have to ship someone with such complaint to Antigua, what scientific method can you use to identify cooked meat sealed in a can to know if it is contaminated or not?
We heard this same crap talk from Walter before when he said he want to plant bananas the scientific way! The man seems to have a dream to be involve in some sort of science. You are late, your school days are over!
if you think about it all corned beef is rotten meat
Stupes ! So is because Jamaica ban it ? We don’t have a public health or veterinary division ? Anyway people shouldn’t eat those canned processed meats. Those are usually produced from the waste during slaughter and are very often from sick animals which the farmers do not want to kill and codemn the carcass. So wat do they do ? They slaughter them before they die from whatever disease they may be suffering from…voila corn beef, sausages, luncheon meat etc.