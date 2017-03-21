Dominica is taking a coordinated, prudent and scientific approach to corned beef from Brazil after the government of Jamaica placed an immediate ban on the product due to allegations of meat processors in the South American country selling rotten beef.

“From a Dominica point of view, we are not standing idle,” Director of Trade Matthan Walter told DNO on Tuesday.

On Monday, the government of Jamaica imposed an immediate import ban on corned beef originating from Brazil. The products were pulled from all shelves in Jamaica and the government warned Jamaicans that they should not consume the product until further notice.

According to media reports, the move follows reports from Brazilian authorities that several major Brazilian meat processors have been “selling rotten beef and poultry”. The reports also said companies are alleged to have paid hefty bribes to auditors in exchange for fraudulent sanitary licenses.

Walter said authorities in Dominica are aware of the action by the Jamaican government and are taking a “coordinated yet prudent approach” involving a number of departments.

“We are taking it as a coordinated approach among the Ministry of Agriculture, the Division of Trade, the Custom and Excise Department and Environmental Health Unit,” he stated.

He noted that as soon as all the information concerning the companies that import corned beef products from Brazil, the specific type of corned beef and from which company they come from, action will be swift.

“As soon as we have gotten that information, we will work with Environmental Health to very swiftly get it out of circulation in the market which is what needs to happen …Walter noted. “It supposed to be swift, it will be swift but it also has to be to a large extent prudent and scientific in nature.”