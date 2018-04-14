From April 21-28, 2018, the Region of the Americas will celebrate the 16th Vaccination Week in the Americas (VWA), with a football/soccer theme, in honor of the FIFA World Cup 2018 that will take place in June-July 2018.

The campaign slogan “Strengthen your defense! #GetVax #VaccinesWork” uses the idea of strengthening the defense on a soccer/football team as a metaphor for strengthening one’s defense against vaccine-preventable diseases through vaccination.

Every year as part of VWA, more than 40 countries and territories in the Americas come together to raise awareness on the importance of immunization and to vaccinate their populations, making a special effort to reach people who may not have regular access to health services.

VWA has been a key driver of immunization in the Americas, resulting in more than 700 million people being vaccinated against a range of diseases since 2002. It has been estimated that more than half of the reductions in child mortality in Latin America and the Caribbean can be credited to immunization.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services joins the rest of the Region in celebrating Vaccination Week of the Americas (VWA) 2018.

Dominica has much to celebrate as it relates to the elimination of some vaccine-preventable diseases on our island. Diseases like Diphtheria, Pertussis and Tetanus, Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Polio are diseases of the past thanks to vaccines.

Our Immunization programme has made enormous strides in reducing morbidity and mortality caused by vaccine-preventable diseases and the national coverage levels for the basic childhood vaccines are generally greater than 95%. Diseases such as Polio were eradicated in 1991, endemic measles transmission was interrupted in 2002 and rubella circulation was also interrupted in 2009.

Despite these gains and the high coverage levels achieved, gaps in vaccination still exist. Although historically there has been a positive culture surrounding vaccination in Dominica, declining coverage in some parts of the country has been linked to the unwillingness or hesitancy of a few persons to be vaccinated for various reasons. This was worsened in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria when the country lost all the vaccines which were in stock.

Consequently, there was a decline in the coverage since there were no vaccines available on island. However, the Ministry of Health and Social Services, with the assistance of PAHO, has replaced the vaccines lost and the children have begun receiving their required doses of vaccines.

The fact that immunization has made many infectious diseases rare or almost unheard of can lead parents and health professionals to think that immunization is no longer necessary; however, when vaccine coverage is not maintained at high levels, previously controlled diseases can make a dramatic comeback. It was only earlier this year that one of our sister islands had an imported case of Measles which could have been made worse if vaccine coverage was not maintained at extremely high levels. This is why it is critical to continue vaccinating, even in the absence of disease, and continue educating the public regarding the importance of this preventative health measure.

As part of the activities to celebrate VWA, the Ministry of Health and Social Services is conducting immunization mop-up activities in order to immunize the children who may not have gotten their required doses.

The Dominica Football Association has been invited to participate in the activities and join the #Vaccination Team as public health champions.

This week allows us to focus on the exceptional service and tremendous efforts that the many committed health care workers in Primary Health Care have made in the area of vaccination; ensuring that all children and adults needing to be vaccinated have been able to access them

During this week the public will be given another opportunity to be even more informed and remain aware of the many benefits of vaccinations. Efforts will be intensified to complete immunization schedules and administer booster doses especially in areas of low coverage. Vaccines will be offered at all health centres against the diseases covered under the EPI programme including the Seasonal Influenza and Hepatitis B among others.

We salute all parents who have, throughout the years, taken their children to be vaccinated and thank them for being examples to those parents who have been and continue to be delinquent in that important aspect of preventive health care. The Ministry of Health and Social Services realizes that we can become complacent because of our successes but until everyone is up to date with their vaccinations we will remain vigilant in our efforts. I therefore urge parents to use this week to catch up on immunizations for both themselves and their little ones. Participation in the immunization programme is vital and necessary for our children.

Finally I take this opportunity to applaud all the staff involved in the execution of the immunization programme. The high standards set in the past must not just be maintained, but raised even higher.

I have confidence that you have the skills to make this happen.

Once more, I urge everyone to “Strengthen your defense! #GetVax # because Vaccines Work”