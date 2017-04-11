Head of the Acute Psychiatric Unit (APU) at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), Dr. Griffin Benjamin is calling on the government to provide housing for vagrants.

Speaking on Kairi FM’s Heng Programme on Tuesday he said the psychiatric unit is unable to house the vagrants for a long and extended period and it is government’s policy that vagrants should not be kept at the hospital.

“But it’s not a place to stay forever it’s not your home, it’s a hospital we have a ran a policy where we don’t keep people. It is not my job to give you a house to live I am not the government I am only the medical doctor working for the government,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin said he is only responsible for providing vagrants with medication and treatment.

“But if the government decide they not building any house for vagrant but they building houses for all pregnant women but not for vagrants, all women that can work, all old people who have families to take care of themselves they giving them all they want,” he stated. “Some women have nine and 10 children and the government thinks is their job to take care of these people with nine and 10 children walking the street, living their lives.”

He said that the government should provide assistance to those who are disabled and cannot take care of themselves.

“There are those who are disabled meaning their brain doesn’t allow them to take care of themselves that’s where government has to come in to take care of themselves that is where government has to come in,” he stated.

Benjamin added he is stepping forward to rehabilitate some of these vagrants so if a house is given to them they can actually enjoy the property and not destroy it.

“They are not going to work and find a house it is government duty to find a house and not at the psychiatric unit,” said Benjamin.