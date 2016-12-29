Dr. Darroux describes 2016 health achievements as significantDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 at 11:31 AM
Health Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, has praised the accomplishments within the Health Sector for the year 2016 saying that it has been in keeping with the mandate that the sector has established from the beginning.
In his end of year address, Dr. Darroux said that the process of reaching set goals set by the ministry has been successful in “the most cost effective way.”
“During the year under review, we would have seen significant achievement within the Ministry of Health, which are consistent with the mission of the Ministry and that is to enhance the ability of persons living in Dominica to better manage their own health, improve their productivity and quality of life and reduce their risk for disease and injury in the most cost effective way,” he said.
He stated that many challenges have surfaced in the midst of the fulfillment of strategies to ensure affordable and accessible healthcare, but according to him, focus still remained on the efforts, with help from governmental pursuits.
“We remain focused on our efforts and seek the necessary input of the Dominican people to ensure that we are undertaking sustainable health programs,” he stated.
The Ministry of Health has therefore welcomed the Private Health Insurance Program proposed by Finance Minister and Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.
This program ensures equitable health access to citizens, where funds amounting to $5-million have been set aside to assist the medical needs of single mothers.
Darroux also said that continued efforts are made towards the Primary Healthcare Sector.
“We continue to invest heavily in our Primary Healthcare Sector, in fact, 40 percent of our recurring budget is spent on primary healthcare because it still plays an integral role in the delivery of health care here on island,” he said.
He highlighted the “extensive” repairs done to the primary healthcare facilities within the vicinity of Roseau and Bagatelle.
“The first phase is set to cost approximately EC$13.3-million towards upgrading a number of health facilities namely La Plaine, Grandbay and Marigot health centers,” Darroux noted.
Darroux called out to the primary healthcare providers to continue their dedication as was in the years passed, especially as “the road networks have improved in all rural communities” and “transportation has improved significantly.”
“So we need to see the corresponding output and I am beseeching you that this be my Christmas gift,” he remarked.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
Here he goes again,the magician of a Minister of health.Darroux we live in Dominica and since we use the health sector facilities and services know that it is a mess.I guess you have such low standards and benchmarks that everything is tremendous to you.You are also talking about facilities to be worked on in the future yet you include them in your putrid significant accomplishments for year 2016.
Dr. Would Have, give me a break!
Darroux, I you accomplish everything in the health sector, that means that every medical specialist need in Dominica, you’ve got them right!
And so any type of surgery, and all other delicate treatment can take place in your Butcher Shop right?
Haahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
If what you say is true, how come we were told “you fought Roosevelt Skerrit, tooth and nail to get him to pay the send your father.” You papa: You poppa, you old man out of the country last month to get medical attention at Dominica taxpayer expense?
You claim to be a medical doctor who once play doctor in Grand Bay, you mean to tell me you could not treat your one flesh and blood and get him well.
What is boy, don’t you have any confidence in yourself, and the Cuban, and Chines quacks you supervised while they screwing up our people’s life’s, causing more people to die than what the heal?
Dr. D, what about Zika, Ebola, Dengue, SARS, Avian Flu …. where have they all gone? Why are we not all dead yet, or have small heads?
More h stupidness by a man who claims to be a doctor…Our health care system is most likely the worst in the region…New abattoir,new coffee plant,new hospital,new bridge..It’s like this government is controlled by an evil force…