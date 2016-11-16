Health Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, has praised the accomplishments within the Health Sector for the year 2016 saying that it has been in keeping with the mandate that the sector has established from the beginning.

In his end of year address, Dr. Darroux said that the process of reaching set goals set by the ministry has been successful in “the most cost effective way.”

“During the year under review, we would have seen significant achievement within the Ministry of Health, which are consistent with the mission of the Ministry and that is to enhance the ability of persons living in Dominica to better manage their own health, improve their productivity and quality of life and reduce their risk for disease and injury in the most cost effective way,” he said.

He stated that many challenges have surfaced in the midst of the fulfillment of strategies to ensure affordable and accessible healthcare, but according to him, focus still remained on the efforts, with help from governmental pursuits.

“We remain focused on our efforts and seek the necessary input of the Dominican people to ensure that we are undertaking sustainable health programs,” he stated.

The Ministry of Health has therefore welcomed the Private Health Insurance Program proposed by Finance Minister and Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.

This program ensures equitable health access to citizens, where funds amounting to $5-million have been set aside to assist the medical needs of single mothers.

Darroux also said that continued efforts are made towards the Primary Healthcare Sector.

“We continue to invest heavily in our Primary Healthcare Sector, in fact, 40 percent of our recurring budget is spent on primary healthcare because it still plays an integral role in the delivery of health care here on island,” he said.

He highlighted the “extensive” repairs done to the primary healthcare facilities within the vicinity of Roseau and Bagatelle.

“The first phase is set to cost approximately EC$13.3-million towards upgrading a number of health facilities namely La Plaine, Grandbay and Marigot health centers,” Darroux noted.

Darroux called out to the primary healthcare providers to continue their dedication as was in the years passed, especially as “the road networks have improved in all rural communities” and “transportation has improved significantly.”

“So we need to see the corresponding output and I am beseeching you that this be my Christmas gift,” he remarked.