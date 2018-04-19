Dr. Darroux says nursing service ‘fast nearing critical levels’Dominica News Online - Thursday, April 19th, 2018 at 11:33 AM
Health Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, has said that the nursing service in Dominica is ‘fast nearing critical levels’ but some people are making it appear worse than it is and has pledged government support for staff of the Ministry of Health.
He said he met with nurses recently where their concerns were discussed.
“Just to reassure Dominicans, I think the situation with the nursing attrition, yes it is serious … you know some people are making it appear to be so grave, okay, yes, it is fast nearing critical levels …” he stated on a recent radio program.
Officials at the Ministry of Health have raised concerns over the exodus of nurses from Dominica after Hurricane Maria.
According to figures from the ministry, some 14 nurses including retirees departed the island since the hurricane.
In 2017, a total of 14 nurses including retirees also left the island.
This is a total of 28 nurses and officials fear this could have an impact on health services on the island.
The Dominica Nurses Association has blamed the government for “nurses leaving Dominica in droves”.
“We are very disturbed by what appears to be the inability of the Ministry of Health and by extension, government after government after government, to make the healthcare environment more positive, attractive and caring enough to retain adequate numbers of home-educated nurses,” the association said.
Dr. Darroux said he recently met with a wide cross-section of nurses at the Princess Margaret Hospital and they said money was not the issue.
“While I would have met with some of the nurses and I will speak to a meeting I had with them, some of them individually,” he stated. “They told me no it is not about the money, yes it is about the money. No one is going to hold it against you if you feel that for economic reasons that you have to leave but sometimes it is more about money and I think it is one of these classic cases.”
He described the meeting as good and cordial “where we would have listened to them.”
“They would have been given the opportunity to express their concerns openly, frankly, respectably and we would have taken cabinet decisions for some immediate measures that will bring some sort of relief for some 0f the little things that they’ve been asking for,” he stated.
Darroux pointed out that the night nourishment or on-call allowance was increased from $20 to $40 per night.
“They’ve also been asking for a one-time uniform allowance, meaning that a number of homes were destroyed, completely blown away by Hurricane Maria and with that would have gone their uniforms, so we have approved, if I recall correctly, $500 one time allowance, so that they can restock,” he stated.
He also said there has been an increase on on-call and call allowances for specialist nurses such as Family Nurse Practitioners and other specialized nurses.
“There were a number of issues that were brought on the table, a number of them are issues we can solve from an administrative point of view, like transportation and some of these other issues,” Darroux said.
In terms of salary increase for nurses, the Health Minister said that matter is a more ‘intense one.’
“The issue of salary increases is a much bigger one, a much more intense one, as I told them frankly that I as the Minister of Health cannot come and tell you that I am going to give you an increase in salary,” he remarked.
He argued that there must be a serious discussion on salary increase because although nursing is an essential service, there are also other essential services.
“So we have to look, as I said, at the bigger picture but I have to commend those of you who have decided to stay and those of you who are putting your all into it,” Dr. Darroux said.
He also said a proper plan must be put in place because “we need to have a fresh stock of nurses to replace those who feel the need to leave our shores.”
14 Comments
These quotes from the Minister are headache inducing.
Kenneth Darroux…. do the honourale thing by being the first to resign from the “Cabal”.
Darroux ,you and your government, stop expanding the number of ministers and giving jobs to the DLP constituency caretakers and pay the nurses an increase in remuneration which they deserve.
Ask yourself why Darroux??
Kenneth, stop whining. You have been rehashing the same statement for the past three months. Whining won’t fix the shortage of nurses. Hiring nurses and nursing assistance and paying them good will help the situation. For all the nurses who stayed after Maria, give them a pay increase. And those who left when the medical field needed them most after maria, if they come back seeking their job, ensure that they are paid starters salary. It’s that simple.
Darroux, it will get to a point where you will have to get off the pedestal on which you sit and return to play nurse and doctor; you were not much of a doctor anyway; that is why you ran into politics!
Politics pays more than you made as a medical doctor. If so called doctors works for peanuts change per month in Dominica, the nurses pay must be starvation salary. So, whereas the politicians are paid more without any scientific skills except running off your mouths, spewing lies as you do every time.
The nurses look at the politicians lifestyle and yearn for decant pay, decent working conditions, and in general working without fear of political victimization, they may have come to the conclusion to leave Dominica and seek greener pastures elsewhere where they could work for more money even if they are not in the nursing profession!
Yeah..NewsFlash!!..I guess it’s slapping you in your face now so at least you recognize there’s a problem..How in the World, with the most Ministers A Cabinot has ever seen in Dominica, that things can be so disjointed, dilapidated and Haywire!!
Wake up Dominicans, these guys care nothing for the future of this country..and it’s not necessarily because they don’t have head on their shoulders but more so because, they have been and still are preoccupied with covering up inadequacies and lies..There is no time for serious forward thinking and planning..Look at the state of Dominica, it’s the island with the highest rate of emigration in the OECS, possibly nearing that of Haiti and Jamaica relatively speaking..That is a sure sign that people are not getting ahead. They can’t make ends meet..thos who can fly away move..What’s worse is that they settle next door in Antigua, Anguilla, BVI, St. Maarten…This government have not a clue how to move Dominica forward..They Major in the…
I can’t believe those are the people we have passing a Government officials in Dominica.
There it is that a Minister of health is confirming what we have been saying all the time , but yet this DLP regime is doing the same thing and expecting different results. I guess it is true what they say” stupid is as stupid does!”
The entire country and and manner in which it is rum have passed critical levels , so I hope Dominicans will acknowledge the obvious signs and take the drastic actions to stop you guys from taking the island into the abyss!
Sorry sir but this is a democratic country where people can do as they please. The nurses are free to leave the island just like you useless bunch of evil doers think you are free not to provide them with proper working facilities and salaries. So you mean to tell me that the parrots cab go but the the nurses can’t? You wicked sons of mother lovers…..
Darroux, I feel that you as a government minister and also the service of your brain is ‘fast nearing critical levels’. You have been engaged in the wrong political medication and supervision over the years , so it1s no news to us that your thoughts of our socio-medical-political status has deteriorated severely and badly. You know why, because your head, the head of the corrupt political state is severely immature, behave like a child, is in denial as to the reality of his surrounding and has therefore with your help has brought our country to severe poverty the highest any country can reach.
Skerrit must Go, and you and your corrupt Labour government are dangerous and must get out. We are now sick with all disease political poison.
Actually mr darroux brains is indeed reaching critical levels in that it is fastly decaying. Their ideas to run the country are outdated. Their thinking is like expired milk, full of bugs, it stinks. He sits there in that photo above trying to look pretty but what I see 8s a clown with earings. With poorly maintained health facilities and low salaries what do you expect? Migration right? Bingo!!!!!
Darroux why dont youskerrit and this corrupt regime just give up,dominica is @ here knees,nurses should be the no.one priority,this country is no more,sorry for the citizens.
Sure, you don’t control the purse strings but what did you ever recommend at the time of budget and even in advance of negotiations? Yes, you do’t want to set a precedence but if things are bad enough you have to do what you have to to save it, much like if the roof was leaking. If we lose a major piece of equipment we do go ahead and replace it, but with the labor force, our tireless nurses, we don’t have authority to raise by $1.. We don’t even recognize the disparities. . Go ahead minister, paint the rosy picture. maybe its this, maybe its that you say…it will soon get super critical.
it is fast nearing critical level and it is not serious yet dude? that is why everything in this country is such a dam joke. nothing is take seriously.