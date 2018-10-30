Dubai based AAA Associates (Business Migration consultancy firm) has announced that they have established their first office in the Caribbean based in Dominica.

The AAA Associates Caribbean office will serve sub-agents directly in the Middle East and Asian region and extend its reach in 11 strategic markets world-wide.

The Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programs offered by the Caribbean countries like Dominica, Antigua & Barbuda, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia and Grenada have caught the interest of thousands of investors in recent years, following in the footsteps of dual-nationality seekers from the Middle East and Asia.

Among the UAE residents the demand for Caribbean citizenship has been increased to 51 per cent, especially for St. Kitts & Navis, Dominica, Grenada, Antigua & Barbuda and St. Lucia citizenship.

HNI residents from Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, India and Pakistan are keener to avail themselves of the opportunity to obtain strong 2nd Passports for travel convenience which is crucial for their business expansions, timely visa-free travel to Europe and other important countries of the world, and also for hassle-free international excursion trips with their families.

During a recent extensive trip to the Caribbean, Imran Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai-based AAA Associates, part of Samana Group of Companies, met with Caribbean heads of states and top executives of Citizenship by Investment Units (CIUs).

During a meeting with Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Farooq discussed industry best practices, regulations and growing investment opportunities in the Caribbean, especially in Dominica, which is amongst the most popular Citizenship by Investment programmes in the whole region.

“The purpose of higher management of AAA Associates detailed visit to the Caribbean region and meeting with the Heads of States along with the Heads of Citizenship by Investment Units was to set up strong connectivity among all stakeholders for smooth and fast process as AAA Associates is not only a marketing agent but a completely independent processing agent,” Farooq said.

He added, “I had very successful discussions with the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit and Head of Citizenship by Investment Unit H.E. Emmanuel Nanthan. The Government has been very supportive in setting up AAA Associates’ office in Dominica and looking forward for success as AAA Associates market reach will increase.”

Dominica, generally known as nature’s island of Caribbean, offers one of the most economic Citizenship by Investment packages, starting from US$100,000 through government’s Donation programme, or US$200,000 investment in Real Estate that entitles the investor to gain the Citizenship of Dominica, which is irrevocable once granted and allows visa-free travel to 120+ countries, including Schengen zone.

Dominica citizenship by investment programme is legally entrenched in law, and since local law does not contain any restrictions on holding dual nationality. Obtaining second citizenship by investment in the country is a confidential and trustworthy process that does not require a person to renounce their existing citizenship.

Dubai-based AAA Associates, with the biggest immigration processing department in the Middle East, is a one-stop solution for business migration and second citizenship needs. Company’s UAE offices receive the highest number of immigration files submitted from a single location, as compared to any other immigration consulting firm the Middle East.

With the new office in Roseau, the capital of Dominica, AAA Associates plans to explore further investment opportunities and penetration into Caribbean markets and Government entities to serve its large client base in the seamless and best possible manner. The newly set-up AAA office in Dominica has no local partners, and is a fully owned subsidiary of AAA Associates UAE headquarter.