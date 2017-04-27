Various medical lab facilities across the island have joined hands to observe the annual Medical Lab Professionals Week which runs from April 24th to 26th 2017.

The special week seeks to acknowledge customers for their patronage, and the efforts of medical lab technicians who operate behind the scenes of every test result that an individual has or will ever receive.

At the Princes Margaret Hospital (PMH), a lab exhibition was organized on April 27th 2017 to showcase various test procedures that lab technicians must do in order to get the results of a client.

Facilitator of the exhibition and Lab Superintendent at the PMH, Catherina Bellot, said that the week-long commemoration seeks to “appreciate staff” and to make the public aware of what they do.

“We show appreciation to the staff for the great work that they do and their commitment and dedication to the profession, and we also want to really sensitize the public in terms of laboratory work,” she said.

As part and parcel of this mission of raising awareness, Bellot said that a number of radio programs have been done in an effort to provide information to the public, and also, a Customer Appreciation Day was held on Tuesday where customers received “mini health checks and healthy fruits.”

The exhibition will continue until Friday April 26th and has the objective of targeting primary schools and high schools.

“The schools basically, they are fourth and fifth formers, who we would really have liked to see, well the fifth formers are into preparing for exams so we couldn’t really get that population as we would have liked to, but essentially other schools visited. We’ve had the primary school, nursing schools, so we’ve had persons coming in and out of the exhibition,” Bellot said.

The displays stem from a medical standpoint and it engages medical persons or those who have knowledge and/or understanding of the concepts.

Bellot said that although medical lab technicians at the PMH “don’t project ourselves as we should,” the week of activities have given them much notice and commendations from the public.

“We have really made people aware of the lab profession and as you know, we are a hidden group. Sometimes we are called the mad scientists, you don’t see our faces, and we’re generally in the background,”

She says that the groups of technicians are very important and the public must know about them.

“We want persons to know that we want to advertise the profession and to encourage students to have it as a career choice,” Bellot remarked.