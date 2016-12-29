The Ministry of Health and Environment informs the Public that the outbreak of Acute Respiratory Infections (Flu) in Dominica due to the Influenza A (H3N2) virus is officially over.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations, the end of a disease outbreak in a country can be declared over once two maximum incubation period have passed and no new case has been detected. The incubation period for influenza A (H3N2) or flu is 1-4 days (average 2 days). The last laboratory-confirmed case of influenza A (H3N2) in Dominica was on November 20, 2016.

As a result, the Ministry of Health and Environment declares that the influenza/flu epidemic is officially over as of December 10, 2016.

On November 7, 2016, the Ministry announced a Flu outbreak. The distribution of the cases mainly concentrated within the Portsmouth, Roseau, Marigot and St. Joseph Heath Districts. The affected individuals were mostly 5 years and over age-group.

A total of 90 cases had been hospitalized, but mostly children. The hospital admissions among the adult group had related conditions of diabetes, hypertension and asthma.

The Ministry is reminding the public to be on alert for the usual seasonal flu which begins at the end of December to the end of March.

It continues to urge the public to remain watchful and protect themselves from getting the flu.

The Ministry also reminds the public that the FLU vaccine is available at all health facilities for people most at risk for developing complications to the flu. This vaccine when taken will prevent people from becoming severely ill with the flu.