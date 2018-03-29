Now that a “generous grant” from the Government of Mexico for the construction of a new hospital in Marigot has been finalized, the government is now awaiting the designs from the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Health Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux has said.

He stated at a press briefing on Wednesday that UNOPS was contracted to do the designs for the new facility.

“We are now awaiting the designs from UNOPS,” he stated. “UNOPS, that is the United Nations Office for Project Services has been contracted to do the designs for us. So we are now awaiting the designs, of course for our input.”

He stated that tenders for the demolition of the old structure have already been sent out since the new hospital is going to be built the old site.

He said recommendations have already been made for the award of contracts for the demolition works.

“So that being said and I recall at the consultation with the members of parliament that one of the things that came to the fore was the issue of how do we juxtapose, how do we deal with the issue of primary health care at the hospital,” Dr. Darroux stated. “While they are related, there is this clear demarcation between the hospital and a health center.”

He stated that health center for Marigot will be constructed since in the past the old building at Marigot served as both hospital and health center.

“There are this two different schools of thought to whether or not they should be housed within the same physical structure,” he noted. “There is one school of thought that suggests that would make more physical sense because it would save staff etc, utilities. There is this other school of thought that suggests that the two of them should be quite separated because a hospital setting would require a lot more movement of traffic, emergencies, etc. So we have taken the decision to go ahead with the hospital aspect of it, in the meantime, we are trying to ascertain the ownership of the surrounding lands in the area so we can then determine the construction of the Marigot Health Center.”

He stated in that way the two facilities will not be sharing the same physical structure but will be close to each other.

The much-talked-about Marigot Hospital was shut down in 2016 due to mold and fungus infestation. Before that, it was shut down because of a severe termite infection.

In March this year, the Government of Dominica announced that the Government of Mexico has committed US$5-million for the construction of the hospital