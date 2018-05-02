Government has put in place a number of incentives to improve working conditions of nurses in Dominica and help stem the problem of nurse migration which has become a serious problem in recent times.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Letisha Lestrade-Wyke said at a press conference on Tuesday that the incentives include a one-time special uniform allowance, increase in night time and on-call allowances, among others.

“A special relief uniform will be paid to the nurses. Annually nurses are paid a uniform allowance by September. This one-time relief will not be a substitute for that uniform allowance, so they will get this,” she said.

She said there were other allowances that were increased by 100 percent.

“We had the night nourishing allowance, it is not a night duty allowance, it is an allowance to provide a meal for you while you do night duty and that was increased by 100 percent,” she explained. “We had the nurses in the district, who do on-call and called-out, their allowances were also increased by 100 percent.”

She went on to say that the called-out or on-call allowance for nurse practitioners was also increased by 100 percent.

Furthermore, she noted that the Ministry of Health has presented a proposal in terms of nursing sessions.

“Nursing sessions, when a nurse is off duty it is not overtime, you are off duty, you report for duty and we pay you for your day,” Wyke stated. “Those allowances were also increased, the rate of pay was also increased.”

Since Hurricane Maria, a number of nurses left Dominica raising concern among officials here. Health Minister, Kenneth Darroux, said the matter was “fast nearing critical level.”