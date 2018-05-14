Gov’t treating nurses’ concerns as priority says Dr. DarrouxDominica News Online - Monday, May 14th, 2018 at 12:04 PM
Health Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux has said the government is treating the concerns of nurses on the island as a priority and is committed to supporting the nursing service.
Dominica is currently facing a serious shortage in the nursing service since many nurses have migrated especially after Hurricane Maria. This has sparked concerns that the shortage could have an impact on the health sector.
In an address to observe International Nurses Day, celebrated on Saturday, Darroux said nurses play a key role in health delivery.
“We as a government have recognized and listened to your concerns through the Principal Nursing Officer and have made addressing the situation a priority,” he said. “I am pleased to declare our commitment to support the nursing service.”
He said the government has taken “drastic measures” to abate the concerns of nurses.
They include an “increase by 100% allowances, pay special hurricane relief uniform allowance, increase in pay rate of nursing sessions and we have also revisited other administrative measures such as implementation measures for tenure of nurses, provision of transportation and increase pool of nurses among others.”
“In light of these, we would like to encourage you, nurses, to continue to dedicate yourself to delivering outstanding patient and client care not forgetting the importance of family and caretakers involvement,” Darroux said.
He said there is evidence that investment in nursing leads to economic development and the improvement “in conditions in which people live leads to more cohesive communities and productive economies.”
“We at the Ministry of Health and by extension the Government of Dominica have recognized these elements as significant,” he stated. “We are aware that Nurses are key players, change agents and crisis managers in the implementation of our strategies to achieve the mandate of the Ministry of Health and Social Services. Universal Health Coverage is surely a human right and that our nurses are consistently being equipped to deliver since no one is denied health care nor is it at a cost to the public at the Primary Health Care Level as well as it is accessible.”
Dr. Darroux praised nurses who remained in Dominica after Maria.
“I wish to continue to applaud our nurses for their unwavering support and provision of timely services to our people even after the passage of Hurricane Maria,” he said. “You showed your heroism, patriotism and love for people during this time and we Dominicans would not seize to thank you, especially now as the Ministry of Health is faced with the nursing attrition situation.”
10 Comments
These men are so caught up with material things that they choose to belittle themselves in public. The man just have himself like a fool in public domain. Gosh man!
This is a bit late. It is a long time since nurses are leaving Dominica because the salary is so low, while the cost of living in increasing the nurse’s salaries are stagnant while they work under harsh conditions. As I have said before, without good health we are not anything. Why would a man leave a doctor’s position to become a politician? The answer isn’t far, it is the big money without forgetting what can be taken under the table. You all are sinking Dominica, sinking so low that people with good skills prefer leaving the country in search of a better life. It is not by giving handouts to people who are dumb, death and blind you all are going to develop the country. There is no growth in Dominica, the government is paying salaries on loans and charities. We cannot survive if we are not self-sufficient. A country which isn’t capable of feeding its people is a failed country.
Man get those stupid earrings off your ears.
I support the review of salaries of all civil servants across the board, if you do so then you can/should hold them accountable for the quality of service that they provide to the community. The worse customer service you can find comes from the civil service who gets paid from your taxes, we seek ways of getting them to improve their service delivery or hold them accountable.
And is not nurses alone right now it includes police, teachers and firemen. These sets of people should not be getting no less than 3000 to maximum 4000 a month after tax. All these ppl should walk in a bank and get a loan freely to build their home and taking their family for a good dinner just like the gvnmt ministers. You put a gnmt in power to look after u not to show off on u with big house and big jeep while u walking of feet and living from month to month
Thought when I saw u on tv saying you dont worry with them believe they ould back track but they kepy on idiot. Cant fight with health services
Why is it that it seems that this Government is ALWAYS scrambling.
Bc they are scramblers by nature. Just look at their history, up bringing family history. Many fatherless, in their youth???? questionable evidence about paternity etc They scrambled to survive growing up so it’s scramble all the way.
Lies, the other day you take a book in Blackmore book and “rubbish” their concern, now that the nurses double down you back pedaling?
next is firemen and police.