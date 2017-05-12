Minister for Health and the Environment Dr. Kenneth Darroux has attributed the success of several health-related matters in Dominica to the hard work of the local nurses.

Dominica is joining the rest of the International Community in observance of International Nurses Day on Friday, May 12, 2017 under the theme “Nurses a Voice to Lead, Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals”.

“Over the years successes in areas such as maternal and child health programs, HIV/AIDS, school health and immunization have been largely influenced by the hard work of our nurses in collaboration with other disciplines and other sectors,” Darroux said

The Minister said that the contributions of local nurses have been nothing short of overwhelming.

“As I reflect on the response on the Ministry of Health and the Environment subsequent to various challenges such as the threat of the Ebola endemic, the Chikungunya endemic, the Zika disease as well as the post disaster response to Tropical Storm Erika the contributions of our local nurses have been nothing short of overwhelming,” he stated.

Dr. Darroux said the efforts by the unsung nursing heroes in Dominica should not go unnoticed.

“Furthermore one cannot overlook the unsung nursing heroes who still walk the streets at night to respond to night calls in remote communities…Those who strategically venture out of their way to reach clients on the block, the bars the depressed neighbours and communities to get across their messages on health…Or those who bravely and professionally work with the deviant and various nonconventional groups such as the vagrant communities to mitigate and treat the transmission of various communicable diseases…We salute your efforts and hats off to you,” Darroux said.

The Health Minister further stated that the Government of Dominica will continue in its effort towards investing in the training and development of the nursing staff.

“The Government of Dominica recognizes the challenges faced by the nursing service particularly in relation to the recent increase in migration for the region, continues to spare no efforts to invest in the training and development of our nursing staff,” he stated.

Darroux revealed that currently one hundred percent of nurse educators at the Dominica State College and approximately 75 percent of nursing supervisors have been trained at the graduate and or undergraduate levels.

He highlighted other areas where support has been provided to the Nursing fraternity.

“Several of our clinical staff have also been supported in the completion of post graduate training in nursing to meet the demands of the health care environment and I refer to the introduction of the generic and post register Bachelor of Science degrees in Nursing and Midwifery now being offered at the Dominica State College,” Darroux said

He further disclosed that it is anticipated that the College will soon have the capacity to include other specialties to meet the demands of the health care environment.

Dr. Darroux also reaffirmed the continued commitment of the Ministry of Health in its efforts to developing the nursing service.

“I also wish to assure you that on completion of our New National Hospital and with the anticipated state of the art facilities, technology and equipment your working conditions will be significantly improved,” he said.