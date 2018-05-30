As Dominica celebrates Oral Health Week, Health Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux is stressing preventative dental care saying it is important for all ages.

In an address in observance of the week, he said preventative dental care is important for all ages, especially young people and is the key to long-term oral health.

“It is therefore hoped that persons will become more involved and take responsibility for their oral health care,” he said. “Oral health continues to be a critical aspect of general health conditions around the world and because of its weight the global burden of disease, its associated cost and the potential for effective prevention, it has been given priority globally.”

He said poor oral health which causes pain or discomfort, disrupts the normal functioning of the body resulting in people being unable to function properly.

“Thus work output is reduced or is halted, completely due to an inability to function,” he stated.

Darroux said dental decay and gum disease are common among the children and adult population.

“Worldwide, 60 to 90 percent of school children and nearly 100 percent of adults have dental cavities which can be prevented by maintaining a constant level of fluoride in the cavity,” he stated.

Oral Week is being celebrated under the theme “Educating and Advocating for Optimum Oral Health.”

Listen to the minister’s full speech below.