Sixty-eight person from across the island came out to ‘break a sweat’ at the Astaphan’s parking lot on Tuesday afternoon where live music from the Triple Kay provided the drive for participants to burn off some extra calories.

Jolly’s Pharmacy under the slogan of ‘CardioJam- Dance Yourself into Shape’ seeks to bring awareness to health implications by encouraging a mass participation in physical fitness from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

In an interview with DNO, Marketing Officer Malcolm Pendenque stated that the idea of the CardioJam was to serve as a way of giving back to customers and Dominicans by extension as promotion for their platform of health and wellness.

“It is as a way to give back to Dominica, especially our customers. It is only one dollar, we absorb all the costs and we came on board with some of the sponsors as well,” he said.

According to him, persons take the event very seriously and “if you haven’t been to CardioJam, you’ve missed half of life already” and there are plans to make the event bigger and better.

Through the musical vibes powered by Arden sounds and Major Mystic, the one-hour long aerobics session was set to be an electrifying atmosphere.

The CardioJam is an introduction of a series which will take place every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month.

With an entrance fee of just $1.00 anyone can join the event.