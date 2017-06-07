The La Plaine Clinic in Dominica has been selected by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) among nearly 350 other hospitals and health-centers across the Caribbean to undergo a transformation that is safer, greener, and more resilient to natural disasters.

This forms part of the framework of the Smart Health Care Facilities Project, an initiative supported by the UK Department for International Development (UKaid).

Sixteen health facilities were selected by PAHO after analyzing the safety situation of nearly 350 hospitals and health centers in the region, and their likelihood of continuing to function in disasters.

PAHO project coordinator, Dana Van Alphen, said that these “smart hospitals” will lower operating costs and reduce risks.

A health facility is considered ‘smart’ when it combines structural and operational safety with environmentally friendly interventions with a reasonable cost-benefit ratio.

The project is being funded by the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) and implemented through PAHO’s Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Relief Department in partnership with the Ministry of Health in all the seven chosen countries.

The other six countries to benefit from this project are Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Jamaica, Guyana, and Belize.

With a budget of $49-million, the organization projects that by the year 2020, more than 600 hospitals and health facilities will be evaluated and 50 will be transformed to be safer and more environmentally friendly.

As part of the initiative, participating health institutions are expected to have reinforced roofs and windows, so they will not be damaged during hurricanes. Work will also be done on installing water tanks to collect rainwater for services, laundry and gardens, as well as the installation of solar panels, provide accessibility for people with disabilities, use LED bulbs that consume less energy and replace old air conditioning equipment with more efficient models.

In this second phase, which began in 2015, in addition to analyzing the safety situation of nearly 350 hospitals and health centers in the seven countries, PAHO has trained more than 200 people from various sectors including construction, public officials, and private sector in energy and water conservation, use of the Smart toolkit, and contingencies for health facilities.

The project is currently ready to commence refurbishment work at the selected facilities.