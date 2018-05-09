Language could pose problem for Cuban nurses says DNA PresidentDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 9th, 2018 at 11:56 AM
President of the Dominica Nursing Association (DNA), Rosie Felix has said that language barriers could create serious implications as it relates to Cuban nurses who will soon be deployed to Dominica.
Last week Health Minister Dr. Kenneth Darroux announced that 20 Cuban nurses will be coming to Dominica “almost immediately” because of an acute shortage of nurses in Dominica due to migration.
According to Felix language may be a problem for the nurses who are coming from a Spanish speaking country.
“When there is a language barrier, it decreases the quality of your delivery. It increases risk for medication error, it increases risk of the nurses not understanding the doctors,” she said. “If you are not fluent in English how will you understand the order written in English? How are you going to document care that you give?”
She said interpreters might be necessary but that could be costly.
“So that has serious implications and unless there are interpreters which would be a very costly thing for the Ministry of Health,” she stated.
Felix further mentioned that the other thing is to only recruit nurses who are proficient in English.
“The Dominica Nursing Council has a role to play in that,” she stated. “They are the licensing body of nurses and I have the confidence that they will only license nurses who are fluent in English, may they from Cuba or Venezuela or Mexico wherever.”
Statistics show that a number of nurses left Dominica following the passage of Hurricane Maria last September, sparking concerns that this might have an effect on health delivery on the island.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
14 Comments
Felix further mentioned that the other thing is to only recruit nurses who are proficient in English–News article.
Well that should be the only way that this implementation can be possible; so what are you crying about?
when someone goes to china and study the have to learn their language within one year same as Cuba, so Dominican are not saying they cant speak the language so the doesn’t accept the scholarship. So I found this to be very silly. There is nothing mean Can’t. Everything is possible.
Hire some translators such as recent high school graduates who took Spanish. They should be good candidates for those jobs. Think outside the box.
I suspect you in a box, if you believe high school graduates, after having taking Spanish at CXC level can translate at that level.
Does she know that they can’t speak English? Many Spanish pple speak fluent English. Daaaaa
It could be. But from my experience, Cuban nurses are very capable and some do speak English. This is from spending some time in the main hospital in Havana Cuba. And if they cant’t they made sure to find someone who could. they were very courteous and always said good morning and smiled. Now i do understand the seriousness of the language barrier if there is one, but is this just an excuse from Rosie Felix to not accept the assistance offered from Cuba? Keep in mind that they are offering to help us. They are doing US a the favor.
I don’t no if is wicked we Dominicans or if is stupid that is letting us no the people in charge of da starting on pm first don’t care all men there for there pocket from Chinese to Spanish we finish da is for sale and has sold next pm is Chinese
LOL, this is what Dominica Labor Party has been reduced to? What about paying Dominica nurses to stay? It’s a done deal, Dominica has crumbled beneath the weight of the egoistic politicians and their ignorance of what being independent truly is. i feel sorry for those that can’t get out of there.
They should be able to learn english in a year. By then We might need fourty of Them and a larger psychiatric unit to put all the patients who Might go crazy
U are quite right lady. That is what I encountered when I came to visit a patient at the PMH. The Spanish nurse could not understand me when I ask for a simple request for the patient, i got frustrated and left.I am concerned that patients might receive the wrong medication and that can increase more deaths from a simple illness.And even if they speak English it might just be the basic survival English which is called BICS not the accademecal English.
Your negative reaction is the reason this article should not be posted here in the first place. It simply provokes the negative minds of people like you. But what are you talking about “Spanish nurse” anyway? The nurses are not yet at the hospital.
The language could be an impediment between the Cuban nurses and the English speaking health practitioners (local nurses & doctors). If the Cuban nurses are all fluent in English that should take care of this real concern. The recruitment of foreign nurses doesn’t nullify the need t for the preferable retention of the local nurses and for their salaries to be topped up. Their salaries should be commensurate with the magnitude and importance of their jobs plus their qualifications.
We are doom, no paracitamals, no English, no cat scan, no nothing [labor ka twavi] what is the status on the so call new hospital ?.
This is getting interesting