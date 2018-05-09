President of the Dominica Nursing Association (DNA), Rosie Felix has said that language barriers could create serious implications as it relates to Cuban nurses who will soon be deployed to Dominica.

Last week Health Minister Dr. Kenneth Darroux announced that 20 Cuban nurses will be coming to Dominica “almost immediately” because of an acute shortage of nurses in Dominica due to migration.

According to Felix language may be a problem for the nurses who are coming from a Spanish speaking country.

“When there is a language barrier, it decreases the quality of your delivery. It increases risk for medication error, it increases risk of the nurses not understanding the doctors,” she said. “If you are not fluent in English how will you understand the order written in English? How are you going to document care that you give?”

She said interpreters might be necessary but that could be costly.

“So that has serious implications and unless there are interpreters which would be a very costly thing for the Ministry of Health,” she stated.

Felix further mentioned that the other thing is to only recruit nurses who are proficient in English.

“The Dominica Nursing Council has a role to play in that,” she stated. “They are the licensing body of nurses and I have the confidence that they will only license nurses who are fluent in English, may they from Cuba or Venezuela or Mexico wherever.”

Statistics show that a number of nurses left Dominica following the passage of Hurricane Maria last September, sparking concerns that this might have an effect on health delivery on the island.