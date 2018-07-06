Dominica is once again facing the prospect of being hit by a tropical weather system.

On Friday Hurricane Beryl was located east of the Lesser Antilles but is expected to weaken as it approaches the islands.

The Met Office said it will affect Dominica as a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm between Sunday and Monday.

Below is a list of Hurricane Shelters provided by the Office of Disaster Management.

