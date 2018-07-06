List of 2018 Hurricane SheltersDominica News Online - Friday, July 6th, 2018 at 9:54 AM
Dominica is once again facing the prospect of being hit by a tropical weather system.
On Friday Hurricane Beryl was located east of the Lesser Antilles but is expected to weaken as it approaches the islands.
The Met Office said it will affect Dominica as a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm between Sunday and Monday.
Below is a list of Hurricane Shelters provided by the Office of Disaster Management.
Are they looking into a glass ball? how can they be so sure that this hurricane will weaken by the time it reaches the islands. They are putting out a false sense of security, better safe than sorry, be prepared for a hurricane just in case it does the opposite. Remember Maria went into cat 5 just before hitting Dominica.
You know what amazes me, creol festival is in october and list of performers and line up already set. Hurricane season started June first it is now July and two days before a storm the list of shelter come out with buildings on there that seems not to be worthy. DNO pleas allow me say bad word. You guys forming the royal a**. Theae place need a serious cleansing.
I thought Skerrit declared his home a hurricane shelter…. I not seeing it on de list nuh.
Noticing mister want
How Paix Bouche school is a shelter, and at this time it no longer exists?
So the same old health center that was not strong enough for the ppl of Colihaut to go get medical treatment Is now strong enough to shelter a hurricane. COOL
Say thank God you have some place to go; stop complaining and think of what role you are going to play in the event things worsen.
Typical slave mentality. Thank God you have a place. It is a legitimate complaint. What is wrong in asking for better. Why would the facility be listed as a hirricane shelter if it is not fit for the purpose it was built. Some of you would get a piece of iron shoved up your …. . and stay there silent because its my party. If all Dominica depend on themselves get rid of ODM, get rid of fire service, get rid of gov. It would save the country expense and embarrassment.
Typical laborite mentality, some of us want the best for ourselves eno we want multiple mansions like government ministers
Where is your hurricane shelter?
Perfectly said Shaka! When I read the comments by KID, I thought as you did. These apologists of the ruling regime would embarrass themselves trying to defend the indefensible. In the process, unadulterated gibberish escapes from their mouths. Let’s be supremely honest. It is unreasonable to expect the government to repair and rectify all the damages caused by Maria by this time. In the same vein, the government should be blamed and be given a severe tongue lashing for practically accomplishing nothing for almost one year. Anyone who tries to defend or justify the government’s dereliction of duty and gross incompetence, needs their head examined and then be institutionalized.