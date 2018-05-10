Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that EC$20,000 will be made available to the Lupus Foundation of Dominica which will go towards education and outreach programmes.

He made the announcement at a World Bank loan-signing for projects to help build a climate resilient island in the wake of Hurricane Maria on Thursday.

“As Minister of Finance, I have committed to the association an amount of EC$20,000 that will go towards education and outreach programmes and that will draw better awareness to the citizens of Dominica to this dreadful Non-Communicable Disease,” he said.

Skerrit continued, “I am seeking to draw awareness for the citizens of Dominica on the situation where Lupus is concerned and many of our citizens who are suffering from this chronic Non-Communicable Disease, and to ensure that we are aware of the symptoms and the challenges.”

Skerrit said many people suffer from the dreadful disease and sometimes it is difficult because their employers are not sufficiently sympathetic to their condition.

He said he met with the Lupus Foundation on Wednesday evening to hear of the challenges they face.

“I intend to raise the matter with the Minister for Health because the drug which they use daily is exorbitant in price and it is prohibitive to many of them … we need to place these drugs on the ministry’s list of procurement,” he stated.

Skerrit advised persons to read about the disease and to educate themselves on it.

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system becomes hyperactive and attacks normal, healthy tissue.