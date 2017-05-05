The Lupus Foundation of Dominica has launched the annual Lupus Awareness Month 2017 under the theme ‘Support, Educate, Motivate’ and has in store activities geared towards raising awareness of the disease and bringing information to the public domain.

Speaking at the launch of the event on Wednesday, May 3rd 2017, at the Acute Psychiatric Unit (APU) Conference room, Vice President of the foundation, Shoyéa-Gaye Grant-Massicotte, said that there will be various awareness activities which will involve both public interaction and use of the media.

The list of activities include; a Dominica State College hike on Saturday, May 6th where the Event, Management, Tourism class of the college will embark on a ‘lupus hike’ from the Colihaut heights to Syndicate, and a public outreach on that same day; a Junior Chamber International (JCI) walk to raise awareness in honor of Danika James-Hurtault and a church service.

On May 10th 2017, known internationally as World Lupus Day, there will be the “signing of the proclamation,” according to Grant-Massicotte.

“We will be having the signing of the proclamation. This is part of an initiative in which governments all over the world join with their local lupus organizations to recognize lupus as a significant public health issue,” she said.

Other activities to be held throughout the month are; a television program titled ‘The Woman in Me’; basketball game on lupus awareness to be held at the Massacre Court; outreach at business institutions; a choral concert and cocktail bits and bites by the Sixth Form Sisserou Singers; school outreach programs and visit to the Woodford Hill health center.

Also on the agenda is a ‘Put On Purple’ (POP) day in honor of lupus awareness and a Facebook awareness campaign that invites members of the public to post a picture wearing the color purple in a show of support.

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system becomes hyperactive and attacks normal, healthy tissue. As a result, symptoms such as inflammation, swelling, and damage to joints, skin, kidneys, blood, and the heart begin to manifest.