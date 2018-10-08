Men in Dominica are being urged to have their the prostate checked for early detection of the deadly disease, cancer.

Statistics show the prostate cancer is one of the leading causes of death among men in Dominica.

The call was made by the President of the Dominica Cancer Society, Yvonne Alexander at the conclusion of a “Walk For Cancer 2018” which took place over the weekend and which ended on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard.

“You will see some individuals wearing a t-shirt with just one print on it ‘Man Up,'” she stated. “Man UP is to encourage men to go get your prostate test done, go get screened for prostate cancer. It is much easier for you to be detected early and survive than to be overly bothered about a finger going up a certain part of your anatomy that you feel uncomfortable with.”

Alexander urged men to not let their ego stand in the way of getting tested.

She also encouraged women to get tested for breast cancer.

“Ladies, you can walk into any health facility and request a breast examination or a pap smear,” she said. “Please do that. Do us a favor and do it.”

Alexander stated that the cost of cancer treatment is expensive, hence the need for early detection.

“Every treatment costs thousands of dollars,” she stated. “This is one of the reasons we have this walk because we need every dime that we can get to assist the majority of individuals who are diagnosed and cannot the cost of care.”

The walk was held under the theme: “I can, You Can, Educate and Advocate for Cancer Care.”