The Ministry of Health has embarked on a meat inspection program, Senior Environmental Health Officer, Sylvester St. Ville, has revealed.

St. Ville stated that the program is vital to the public to protecting the public against unsafe and unwholesome meats.

“Meat inspection is an important public health preventive program that is undertaken by the Ministry of Health,” he explained. “Meat itself can transmit a number of diseases to humans who consume that meat, and during inspections we protect the public against unsafe and unwholesome meat.”

He defined unsafe meat as meat which could potentially transmit diseases, while meat which is unwholesome is that which is not aesthetically pleasing.

St. Ville said that the main aim of the program aims is to protect humans against new and re-emerging diseases.

“The most important reason that we do inspection is to ensure that it does not transmit diseases to human beings…” he divulged. “We ensure that the consumers are not exposed to disease-causing organisms that may be in the meat, that can cause diseases in humans.”

Meantime, St. Ville called on members of the public to adhere to all the necessities for meat preparation.

“One of the things we advise is that prior to slaughter, you choose an area that is clean, and ensure that the meat itself will not be contaminated as a result of the environment around the animal. You have to ensure that the people who are going to slaughter are adequately competent to do the slaughtering. You have to ensure that there is water, because you need to be cleaning your equipment during slaughter… You need to ensure that the area is shaded and clean…” he advised. “You need to ensure that the people who are going to handle and sell the meat are certified people.”