Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health Dr. David Johnson has stated that the development of a national action plan for mosquito control is to be implemented under the Ministry of Health and Environment.

He was speaking Thursday morning at the National Consultation on Mosquito-Borne Diseases and Epidemics held in the APU Conference Room at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Johnson said that taking control of vector-borne diseases is something that has priority within the Ministry and Dominica by extension.

“The control of vector-borne diseases and epidemic is a national priority and indeed a national development issue. Therefore measures to prevent and reduce the impact of mosquito-borne diseases require an all- society approach,” he said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Helen Royer, stated that under the Vector Control Policy, there must be particular approaches taken.

“The development of a vector control policy, our guidelines, and standards will therefore, require a national response, which must be multi-sectoral and multidisciplinary,” she said.

According to Royer, the desired outcomes will only become a reality if the public is on board.

“The success of this plan will be determined by how well the populace is prepared and responds,” she said.

She stressed that the “entire society must be involved” and that the Effective Community Approach is needed.

“The onus is on everyone to reduce mosquito-breeding sites around the home, school, institutions, workplaces and communities,” she stated.

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Health Ivor Stephenson, on behalf of Minster for Health and Environment Kenneth Darroux, said that the actions of the ministry represent government’s continued actions to improve public health.

“The objectives of this consultation represents government’s continued commitment to improving public health through the development and implementation of sound strategies, and actions and by fostering greater participation and partnership with various stake holders,” he said.

According to him, these strategies include the reduction of vector habitats.

He called out to the audience and listeners to “increase activities to prevent future outbreaks” of vector-borne diseases.

“The fight against vector-borne diseases is everybody’s business, not just that of the Ministry of Health and the environment. That being said, I know that we shall take our responsibility very seriously and work towards reducing the threats of these diseases on our country,” he remarked.

The consultation was organised by the Ministry of Health and Environment in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organisation.