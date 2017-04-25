The fourth phase of the Miracle Eye Care Programme was officially launched on Tuesday, April 25, at the Ministry of Health Conference Room, Government Headquarters.

It is anticipated that 578 patients will be examined in the fourth phase of the mission while 1,031 surgical procedures will be conducted.

The Miracle Eye Mission is sponsored by the Governments of Venezuela and Dominica. It provides eye care for the less fortunate.

The agreement for the mission was signed between Health Minister Dr. Kenneth Darroux and the Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Dominica Hayden Pirela Sanchez in January 2016.

District Medical Officer for the Roseau Health District Dr. Phillip St Jean said the primary health care sector has been at the forefront in organizing the activities for this mission.

He said that in order to easily facilitate this mission the country has been divided into two rotations.

“The first rotation involves the St Joseph Health District, the Roseau Health District, the LaPlaine Health District and the Castle Bruce Health District,” he explained.

He said Venezuelan specialists will conduct examinations during the course of five days which commenced yesterday.

St. Jean noted that some individuals were already screened in the third phase of this mission.

“We have also divided the mission into phases, we are into the fourth phase we just came from the third phase where the respective districts were supposed to screen the patients in preparation for the mission,” said St. Jean.

He stated that the screening which was conducted in the third phase was geared at checking individuals’ applicability for the mission.

“What is going on right now the fourth phase the mission now is going through the people we have screened and do what we call pre-operative screening,” said St. Jean.

Meantime, Ambassador to Venezuela Dr. Philbert Aaron said the Miracle Mission illustrates how deep Dominica and Venezuela are linked through their bonds of friendship and cooperation.

“Venezuela is a neighbor, Venezuela is a friend and throughout our history of our independence Venezuela has consistently responded to our calls for support and cooperation,” he said.

Dr Aaron said it is important to note that in times of natural disaster Venezuela response is pointed, reliable and effective.

“This support which is directed at the people of Dominica from which the people of Dominica will benefit very widely across the country,” he noted.