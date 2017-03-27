Ministry of Health (MoH) and Environment has issued a nationwide voluntary recall for corn beef originating from Brazil.

This recall has been initiated following the March 22, 2017 , ban, imposed on all corn beef imports into Dominica by the Ministry of Trade, Energy and Employment and the Veterinary Unit of the Ministry of Agriculture.

While awaiting confirmation from International Network of Food Safety Authorities (INFOSAN), as to whether these food products have been exported to Dominica, the Ministry of Health and Environment has decided that given the implications for the country’s public health, the following steps are to be taken immediately:

1. Requesting that Agents, Wholesalers, food businesses of corn beef and chicken nuggets to voluntarily recall the items from sale .

2. Small food businesses who have purchased these food products and in possession of a valid receipt are informed that they may return them to the place of purchase.

3. The increased monitoring at the ports of entry through its food inspection programme and Environmental Health Officers will be conducting inspections to ensure that the sale and distribution of these food products are discontinued immediately.

4. Use of these food items for consumer use should be discontinued by restaurants and other food businesses.

Some of the brands of corn beef imported locally from Brazil are:

• Sussex

• Hereford

• Eve

• Asta

• Grace

• Bordon

The Environmental Health Department can be contacted at 266 3468 for additional information or queries.