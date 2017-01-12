Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Johnson has announced that for more than two months there have been no new cases of the dreaded Zika Virus in Dominica.

However, he said Dominica cannot “drop the ball” in terms of its response to the disease and monitoring continues.

“Although we have not had any reported case of Zika for more than two months now, we still cannot drop the ball in terms of our response to Zika,” he said at a Zika stakeholders’ consultation held at the Princess Margaret Hospital Acute Psychiatric Unit (APU) Conference room on Thursday. “We still need to continue actively monitoring and looking at management of a few pregnant mothers who have been diagnosed with Zika.”

He added, “I am therefore pleased that the Pan American Health Organization [PAHO] is providing technical support and financial support to Dominica in finalizing our Zika response plan.”

He noted that the government of Dominica considers the threat of Zika to be very serious and recognizes that mosquito control is the main measure which can successfully interrupt that transmission of such diseases.

He noted also that some communities have a high number of mosquito infestation, therefore drastic measures were taken for the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases like the Zika Virus.

Dr. Johnson said he is pleased that health officials in Dominica have made, “considerable strides in the development of a comprehensive preparedness and response plan for Zika, which is at a very advanced stage.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Helen Royer said because of the great public health significance of the disease, the Ministry of Health is not complacent and continues to ensure that the necessary polices and guidelines are in place, “to help us to more effectively respond if we were to have Zika re-emerging.”

She went on to say that Dominica is committed to be on par with other countries in the region and to ensure that the guidelines and policies are consistent with international standards.

Additionally, Royer said the direct impact of diseases on the population highlights the recognition that disease prevention and control are critical to sustainable human development and require a multi-sectoral approach.

“Hence, the participation of our valued stakeholders is of paramount importance as we review our existing plans in context to World Health Organization standards,” she noted.

Royer pointed out that the Ministry of Health strongly believe that strong public health policies and guidelines are essential to health as well as national well being and economic development of a country.

“It is my hope that the guidelines given out will be a blueprint to guide our policymakers and service providers towards delivery of an articulated vision,” she stated. “I also hope that this plan will be a working document to be supported by operational plans and will be executed by heads of departments as the time continues to go by.”

Royer also commended the staff of the Ministry of Health for their pioneering efforts in pursuing a structured approach to the management of Zika.

Meantime, PAHO Country Programme Specialist Shirley Augustine said Dominica received a lot of technical support from PAHO in response to the Zika epidemic.

“Some of them included vector control supplies, which included trunk mounted foggers, mosquito nets and insecticides,” she noted. “PAHO provided training to Dominica, both local and regional…”

She mentioned further that a container study was also conducted in Dominica on how to mosquito-proof water containers.

“So PAHO has been there from the beginning, before Dominica was even aware of the pending epidemic PAHO started working and PAHO will continue to work with Dominica as a member-state to ensure the health and safety of the population,” Augustine stated.

The facilitators of the workshop include PAHO-ECC (Barbados), Dr. Jean Marie Rwangabwoba and Neonatologist (Barbados) Dr. Gilian Birchwood.

In May 2015 the Pan American Health Organization issued an alert regarding the first confirmed Zika infection in Brazil, and sometime on February 1st 2016, the World Health Organization declared that the Zika Virus was a public health emergency of international concern.

Dominica reported its first case of the dreaded Zika Virus on March 16, 2016.

And According to Minister of Health, Dr. Kenneth Darroux the virus was confirmed by a laboratory test.

He said the patient does not have a history of travelling outside Dominica recently; hence, it was locally transmitted.