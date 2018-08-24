Annette Thomas-Sanford, of Natari Care Services and a registered nurse in Sineku in the Kalinago Territory, is launching a six-month program which will focus on caring for members of the vulnerable population.

Dubbed the “Personal Support Worker Programme, she said the goal is to empower those who decide to participate.

The programme begins on October 3, at the Salybia Health Center and is open to individuals from the Kalinago Territory and surrounding communities. However, those from the Kalinago Territory will be given priority.

“This programme consists of five months in-class training and one-month rotation within a long-term care or acute care facility across the island,” Thomas-Sanford explained.

She said that course content will include seven modules which will focus on training individuals with the knowledge and skills to care for vulnerable people such as the elderly, children, those who are mentally and physically challenged at long-term care facilities, acute care facilities or privately at their homes.

“All facilitators will be Health Care professionals namely registered nurses or doctors,” she stated.

Successful candidates will receive a certificate at the end of the programme.

It runs from October 3 to April 12.

Thomas-Sanford is appealing to those interested in the participating in the programme to collect application forms from the Kalinago Council Office and the Salybia Health Centre.

Requirements for applications include:

• Completed Application Form

• One passport size photograph

• Police record

• Copy of birth certificate

• Certified copies of certificates or if didn’t complete secondary school a recommendation letter from an influential individual in your community.

Those interested can also call 1-767-276-2755.