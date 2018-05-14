Nurses should be given ‘superior recognition’ says Principal Nursing OfficerDominica News Online - Monday, May 14th, 2018 at 9:12 AM
Principal Nursing Officer (Ag), Terrilia Ravaliere has said that nurses should be given superior recognition since they are the best assets and the largest group of healthcare professionals.
She spoke during a praise and worship session at the Deliverance Baptist Church in Goodwill on Friday, to observe International Nurses Day, which is celebrated around the world on May 12th each year to commemorate the birthday of the mother of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.
“The time has come where we as nurses should be given superior recognition, investment and influence as we are the best asset and the largest group of healthcare professionals,” she said. “Our profession as nurses is not just becoming a broader field, but it is becoming a deeper field.”
According to Ravaliere nursing is more than just knowing how to perform tasks and procedures, “but being a more effective member of the health team, to provide holistic care to individuals, families and community.”
She mentioned also that it is about having a voice at the decision-making table.
“It is about influencing positive changes within the health sector,” she remarked.
Ravaliere described nurses in Dominica as unsung heroes in responding to health needs of the population.
“We witness your tireless effort, your sleepless nights and neglect of your very own families and much more…,” she stated.
Ravaliere appealed to nurses to continue to think and act positively.
“We will continue to rebuild and solidify the basis of nursing practice and care delivery,” she stated. “We will together nurses continue to show support and love. We will continue together to lead and lead compassionately all in the hope nurses, to deliver optimal healthcare to our citizens and ourselves.”
Meantime; Health Minister Dr. Kenneth Darroux encouraged nurses to work together with the health ministry.
“In the end, I think if we all have the same goal and if we are working towards the same thing, which is the betterment of the nursing service and the health service by extension, I think that we will be just fine,” he encouraged.
He thanked the nurses who decided to stay in Dominica and, “battle it out”, especially after Hurricane Maria.
Dominica is experiencing a shortage of nurses especially after the passage of Hurricane Maria last September. Health Minister, Kenneth Darroux, said the matter was “fast nearing critical level.” The government has put in place number of incentives for nurses to improve the working conditions of nurses on the island.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
It is sad that Dominica has this problem right now. Years ago I recall many applicants to nursing school, when Nurse Brooks from Antigua was principal nursing tutor, being turned away. Many genuine young people who wanted to be nurses were told that the criteria for selection changed each year. Created a mess and frustration for the some. Dominica has driven its nurses and people away so stop the crying now.
Chic ur choice of name does not fit ur comments. If U are so Chic get ur facts straight. I s nurse ( Sister Brookes as she was affectionately called) Brookes from Antigua? SMH U began incorrectly so we cannot pay U mind. Principal Nursing Officer (Ag), Terrilia Ravaliere has to be called out too she seems to be suffering from ideas of grandiere some say other wise.
Here is where Dr. Benjie should come in but it is said he too has those ideas lol aren’t we screwed?
Should we try Sharma seeing Ross is going ,gone……………………
I support the movement re: the whole Nursing ,migration issues etc but when the fish begins to stink from the head with their ideas of grandiere Nurses should be given ‘superior recognition’ says Principal Nursing Officer. That’s a whole other issue to be discussed people
She is begining to sound like Skerrit ,Trump to name but two. May I add my bon jean Dr. Ferriera
another one. smh. We taking this thing to the regime’s level- their famous “next level”
Upgrade the salaries of the nurses, give them the necessary training and resources they need in order to perform to the best of their ability. The time for talking and promising is long over, this is the time for commitment and delivery. To a hungry man, food is god. Give the nurses their rightful remuneration so they can live a comfortable life and give of their best to their profession and the country at large.
In any developed and developig country, health Care is at the very top.In Dominica health Care is in the bottom of bottom, to the point that with only three hospitals on island, the government close the Marigot Hospital, the only hospital that serves the entire North East and also the airport, now for about five years now and to add insult to injury, he paid the then Doctor, Martin Christmas, to contest election for him in that constuency. It is pure madness as Tony would say but I am not surprised because the man moved his entire family to the US as soon as his wife got pregnant and he too is always out and should something happen to him while in Dominica, he has the money to chatter air ambulance to fly him out within an hour. Too bad for the rest that are constantly fooled and blinded by Skerrit so they cannot see. The Bible makes it very clear that where ones treasurer is, there will their heart be. Skerrit has no interest here except properties that could be sold. Too bad 4 us
You are I support you but why now . The President Rosie Felix and executive has been saying this an asking for better conditions and pay, never stood by their side. But it’s never to late, so let the powers be know you all potential. So hearts of to you all NURSES JOB WELL DONE BUT BETTER CONDITIONS & PAY.