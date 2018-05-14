Principal Nursing Officer (Ag), Terrilia Ravaliere has said that nurses should be given superior recognition since they are the best assets and the largest group of healthcare professionals.

She spoke during a praise and worship session at the Deliverance Baptist Church in Goodwill on Friday, to observe International Nurses Day, which is celebrated around the world on May 12th each year to commemorate the birthday of the mother of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.

“The time has come where we as nurses should be given superior recognition, investment and influence as we are the best asset and the largest group of healthcare professionals,” she said. “Our profession as nurses is not just becoming a broader field, but it is becoming a deeper field.”

According to Ravaliere nursing is more than just knowing how to perform tasks and procedures, “but being a more effective member of the health team, to provide holistic care to individuals, families and community.”

She mentioned also that it is about having a voice at the decision-making table.

“It is about influencing positive changes within the health sector,” she remarked.

Ravaliere described nurses in Dominica as unsung heroes in responding to health needs of the population.

“We witness your tireless effort, your sleepless nights and neglect of your very own families and much more…,” she stated.

Ravaliere appealed to nurses to continue to think and act positively.

“We will continue to rebuild and solidify the basis of nursing practice and care delivery,” she stated. “We will together nurses continue to show support and love. We will continue together to lead and lead compassionately all in the hope nurses, to deliver optimal healthcare to our citizens and ourselves.”

Meantime; Health Minister Dr. Kenneth Darroux encouraged nurses to work together with the health ministry.

“In the end, I think if we all have the same goal and if we are working towards the same thing, which is the betterment of the nursing service and the health service by extension, I think that we will be just fine,” he encouraged.

He thanked the nurses who decided to stay in Dominica and, “battle it out”, especially after Hurricane Maria.

Dominica is experiencing a shortage of nurses especially after the passage of Hurricane Maria last September. Health Minister, Kenneth Darroux, said the matter was “fast nearing critical level.” The government has put in place number of incentives for nurses to improve the working conditions of nurses on the island.