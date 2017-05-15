Oral Health Week was officially launched on Monday at the Acute Psychiatric Unit Conference Room at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

The week of activities will be hosted under the theme: “A Healthy Body Starts With A Healthy Mouth”.

The Dental Unit of the Ministry of Health has partnered with Jolly’s Pharmacy to host this year’s activity.

Chief Dental Officer Dr. Idaline John said: “Maintaining proper oral hygiene needs to be seen as a worthy health goal preventing tooth decay, gum disease and even bad breath we know nobody likes a foul mouth.”

She said the loss of teeth is a classic result of gum disease and thus there is a long-term importance attached to having a healthy mouth.

Dr. John added that mouth lesions are often times early signs of communicable and noncommunicable diseases.

“Both communicable and chronic noncommunicable such as AIDS and diabetes often show early manifestations as mouth lesions because don’t disease don’t directly lead to death as with oral cancer,” she said.

She noted that recent research has shown a strong relationship between oral health disease and cardiovascular disease.

Dr. John said that oral inflammation from gingivitis can contribute to poor arteries and blood clots which can lead to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

Dr. John stated that results from a local survey have shown an increase in gum diseases in various age groups.

“According to results of our recently conducted national survey among children age 6, 12 and 15, adolescent 16 to 19, adults 35 to 34 and 65 to 74 we have observed that the burden of oral disease particular caries and gum disease is severe in our country it has been observed that dental caries is prevalent among the various age groups,” said Dr John.

She noted that the survey reveals that once children have left the school dental programme they don’t return for regular checkups.

“Though disappointed we are not surprised with the survey’s results its shows why we persevered to get the survey done to know the oral health status of our population,” said Dr. John.

Meantime, the Minister for Health and the Environment Dr. Kenneth Darroux said: “Oral health, therefore, is a significant contributor to the quality of life and is affected by many social and economic lifestyle-related risk factors.”

He stated that this year’s Oral Health Week Campaign focuses on the importance of adopting a good oral hygiene routine and preventative dental care.

He said that proper dental care is important in all ages particularly young people between the stages of childhood, adolescent and early adulthood.

Dr. Darroux added that: “Dental decay and gum disease are among the most common the children and adult population however with early detection and intervention dental caries and periodontal can either be prevented or treated.”