So, far, over the past two days, 2,083 persons have received medical care provided the Chinese Navy Hospital Ship, Ark Peace.

This statement was according to Health Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux who was updating the public and media on the mission at a press conference on Monday.

The ship which is currently docked at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth arrived in Dominica on Friday 12th October.

The ship is on a mission to provide medical services to Dominican citizens.

“So far 2,083 persons have been seen over the past two days and these have of course surpassed the usual quota,” he stated. “They did point to us that they could see at least 600 people a day, so we are talking about an average of over 1,000 people a day.”

He said 1,886 were seen on the ship and 191 were seen at an outreach clinic in Grand Bay.

He said services onboard the ship will continue until Wednesday [October 17] and the ship will leave on Thursday [October 18].

On Tuesday 16th October, the ship will be docked at the Woodbridge Bay Port at Fond Cole.

Dr. Darroux commended the People’s Republic of China for it tremendous support over the years.