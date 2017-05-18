PM Skerrit says site of new National Hospital was not his original ideaDominica News Online - Thursday, May 18th, 2017 at 1:36 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has stated that the construction of the new National Hospital on the grounds of the current Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) was not his original intention.
He said this during a press brief and walk-around at the construction site Thursday morning, following a complaint by Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, LU Kun, that constructing on an already existing and operational site is complicated and posed a big problem for the workers.
“This project is one of the most complicated projects … we had to stay open to the public at the same time we had to make the new hospital. So this kind of situation makes this project more difficult to push forward,” he said.
Skerrit said he agreed.
“I agree with you ambassador, I believe we should have had a clear site with no obstructions to build this hospital. I believe I should have imposed myself on the country and take a decision by myself to have created a new site because, sometimes, in a country, people do not appreciate the vision until it has manifested itself, we can see only see things that are physical,” Skerrit said.
He stated that the hospital should have been constructed on a new site and that his vision was to have it constructed in a way that doctors and nurses from the countryside could have easy access to it.
“My vision was to [have] create this hospital, build this hospital on a new site with accommodation for doctors and nurses who come from the country side, who have to be living in the city, and for doctors who are on call because the fact is, doctors who are on call should not be at their homes five miles away from the hospital. They should be on site and if there is an emergency, they walk through the hall and get to the emergency room immediately,” he said.
Skerrit added that his original plan was to transform the existing PMH into a “center of excellence for primary healthcare.”
“So all the primary healthcare mechanisms that we have in the Ministry of Health would have been located here and transformed this into a center of excellence for primary healthcare, but we have gone past that, unfortunately, but we are very pleased with the progress that you (project manager and Chinese Ambassador) have made,” Skerrit stated.
Phase One of the project is three months behind schedule due to numerous issues/complaints of the Chinese workers. The complaints include insufficient storage space to store materials, VAT refund of E.C. $230,000 for the period July 2016- May 2017 not yet receiving authorization, and construction of a temporary medical ward not being constructed as designs have not yet been approved by the government.
Skerrit stated that a meeting will be held at 2:30 pm this Thursday afternoon to discuss these issues and make the necessary decisions to solve them.
“The P.S. (Permanent Secretary) of Health, they are going to have a meeting, the staff needs to meet today at 2:30 pm to address all of the outstanding issues which have been highlighted in this report, and inform me of those being addressed by tomorrow morning. Some of the issues…they are in fact assisting in the delay of the project. So where we have control over the matters, we should address them because the matters that have been pointed out are not impossible matters, but we need to address them,” Skerrit stated.
In light of this, Skerrit has commended the Chinese Ambassador and the Project Manager, Jiang Wei, for the progress that has been made so far.
“I want to again express, on behalf of the government and the people of Dominica my profound gratitude to the government and the People’s Republic of China for their demonstration of true and genuine friendship to Dominica…I have no doubt that history will record China as being one of the best friends of Dominica,” he remarked.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
12 Comments
You have the Stock Farm area a stone’s throw away from the hospital. You could have used that site and construct an access road from the current hospital site to Stock Farm, providing access for the Goodwill community. Of course, that would require bold vision, which you obviously lack. A portion of the current hospital site could have been redeveloped for housing, a movie theatre, shopping area and commercial real estate space, thereby reducing congestion in Roseau. If done correctly, it would be easy to add a large parking garage to accommodate increased traffic. The fools that you have in the planning department and devoid of idealism and vision just like you.
You couldn’t make it up.This major project promised by Skerrit for how long?The site and physical conditions were more than obvious yet no consideration have been made for this in the construction plan.The site engineer must be a clown.
The PM made the decision for this one man government so don’t start making the excuses.
Somebody from Ministry actual allowed this report to be on DNO? Look crap, next hot topic on Matt
PM, I am unclear why a hospital would be build to create a center for excellence in primary care … did you mean tertiary? We have primary care facilities – granted some need updating – but the vision should be a place for specialty care, diagnostic testing and high acuity cases. I still love you though
He said the idea was to make PMH the centre of excellence for primary care and build a new hospital on another site
”Not original intention ein”
Dat hospital always have rats , i can smell one .
somefing not right , defence , excuse , reasons being put in place ,
Psychology at its best here , watch out Dominicans , or is it too late ?
The PM knows how to praise himself. Why destroy your fellow colleagues in public, washing dirty linen in the Caribbean basin? But of course, ministers will never resign, they know why. With regards to doctors’ on call. There has always been a doctor’s residence within five minutes walk from the hospital. The PM will not say why he suggested the hospital should have been built. Tell me why the hospital could have been built to accommodate doctors and nurses who come from the countryside. No matter where the hospital was built, it would affect nurses and doctors from the countryside. The PM must grow up. There is more I could write, but that is sufficient.
Thanks much Skerrit, of course you can’t be associated with mistakes..ehehmm..btw, you have a splendid opportunity in Marigot and Portsmouth to build a state of the art facilities that will reduce the load of the PMH and Doctors and Nurses from the “countryside” will be able to work with ease..
I wonder who forced Skerrit not to “impose” himself on Dominicans and make that decision on his own??smh!!…laughable from a Prime Minister..
Bull BUll keep fooling the fools Skerrit,this project will never end.
Are your serious!!!!! I cannot believe what I am reading. DNO has the records of the countless times many of us on here have been saying building on a current site is a bad idea. Any retarded could tell you it was a bad idea. This guy only exhault himself and when called out pretends he did not have say. The level of lies and deception is mind boggling.
Maybe he and Donald Trump are related?
VAT and Customs tie up, is a whole LOAD of HORSE poop look even the Chinese complaining about the government NONSENSE unbelievable! Oh wait no it isn’t just a regular day with Skerro