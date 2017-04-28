The Pre Labs Plus Quality Diagnostics Laboratory Services of Dominica has shown its appreciation to dedicated nurses within the Dialysis Unit of the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), as part of their commemoration of Medical Lab Professionals Week.

The nurses were presented with tokens of appreciation on Thursday, April 27th, 2017, in the Dialysis Unit at the PMH.

Although these nurses are not as versed in medical technology as the professional technicians, Quality Diagnostics still found it appropriate to single out these specific nurses as their profession parallels Pre Lab’s platform that focuses on kidney diseases.

Laboratory Director, Jennifer Laville, during her address at the event, stated that the platform focuses on management and diagnosis of kidney diseases, and bearing this in mind, felt the need to “recognize the people who take care of our kidneys that are diseased.”

“Those people are the nurses and the people who work at the Dialysis Unit as well. We just wanted to show them that we recognize their hard work because we also are hard workers, and we know what it is to work long hours and sometimes, people don’t see us because we work behind the scenes, and I know that the dialysis nurses also work behind the scenes,” she stated.

She added that indeed all health care providers work hard, but the company “wanted to recognize the nurses this year” for working in such an important and necessary field.

Presenting tokens of appreciation has not been the only thing that Pre Labs Plus has been doing.

During the course of Medical Lab Professionals Week, otherwise known as Lab Week, the company has engaged its customers in surprise free of charge tests, discounts throughout the week, customer appreciation day on Wednesday, April 26th, and on Friday April 28th customers will be able to participate in a ‘Luck Dip’ to win prizes that include free tests.

Medical Laboratory Professionals Week (MLPW) provides the profession with a unique opportunity to increase public understanding of and appreciation for clinical laboratory personnel.