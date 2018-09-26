The Dominica Dementia Foundation in collaboration with the Roosevelt Douglas Primary School (RDPS) marched in Portsmouth to spread awareness of Dementia and World Alzheimers Month.

Students and Staff with RDPS as well as the Dominica Dementia Foundation participated in the march in Portsmouth on Tuesday, 25th of September 2018 at 9:30-10: 00 am.

Founder of Dominica Dementia Foundation, Rianna Patterson would like to thank the school, staff and students for participating in the march, taking an interest to take action against Dementia.

“I have never done something like this before, it was really nice to march for something I believe in so passionately, and have others do the same,” she said. “I had a very intimate talk with the students at RDPS about Dementia last week to sensitize them of the importance of the March for Dementia. I know a lot of these children have grandparents, some they are very close to so I wanted to make sure they are aware of this disease and overall, are aware that their mental health is important.”

Meanwhile, the Dominica Dementia Foundation launched the Dementia Friends Programme in Dominica on the 22nd of September, 2018.

This programme has been adapted from the Alzheimers Society UK, to challenge others to take action for Dementia.

Since the arrival of this programme Dominica has made 27 Dementia Friend Champions, some of which are the members of the Dementia Foundation, President of NYCD, Paul Baron and caregivers from the Infirmary.

Two sessions have been carried out on island thus far.

A Dementia Friends session was conducted on the 24th of September at the Infirmary, inducting 21 individuals and a second session with the President of the National Youth Council of Dominica, Paul Baron.

For more information on how to get involved and become a Dementia Friend/Champion contact the foundation on dominicadementiafoundation@gmail.com