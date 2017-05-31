The Ministry of Health and Environment wishes to notify the public of an outbreak of Viral Conjunctivitis called -Red Eye in the Health Districts of Marigot, Portsmouth and Roseau.

The ministry is also reporting an increase in chickenpox but said it is not an outbreak at this point.

To date, the Red Eye cases are only being reported from the Marigot, Portsmouth and Roseau Health Districts.

Presently there are no reported cases of Red Eye in the Health Districts of St. Joseph, La Plaine, Castle Bruce and Grand Bay.

In response the Ministry of Health and Environment is advising the public to be vigilant to prevent further spread of the disease. All health facilities have been alerted, and active surveillance has been initiated. Field investigation, as well as community-level education, have been ongoing. Educational materials to inform the public on prevention and management of Red Eye have been distributed in the affected areas.

Red Eyes is an infection of the covering of the surface of the eye and eyelids. This infection is very contagious but it can be effectively treated at home.

Red Eye is spread easily from person to person. The germs are passed on to others through hand-to-hand contact when hands are not washed after contact with discharge from an infected eye.

Symptoms include:

• Redness or swelling of the white of the eye or inside the eyelid

• Watering eye/ excess tears

• Sandy feeling or pain in the eye

• Increase sensitivity to light

• Blurred vision

• Itching, irritated, and or burning eyes

• Pus or discharge from the eyelids which result in eyelids being stuck together

Handwashing is essential as it is mainly spread through hand to hand contact when hands are not washed after contact with discharge from an infected eye.

Avoid

• Crowded areas like church ,school ,and shows

• Sharing towels

• Using other people’s sunglasses and eye make-up

• Babies and older persons ,since they are more vulnerable

Meanwhile ,the Ministry wishes to report that cases of Chickenpox are on the increase .

However, at this stage, it is not considered to be an outbreak. A cluster of cases was seen in Grand Bay and Roseau Health Districts for the past weeks .

The Ministry has increased surveillance and active search for cases with chicken pox in communities around the island

Chickenpox is a highly contagious viral disease that is spread by direct contact or breathing in germs from someone’s cough or sneeze or by sharing food or drinks. You can also get it if you touch the fluid from a chickenpox blister. Two weeks after exposure, chicken pox spots appear on the body.

The Signs and Symptoms

Symptoms will occur 10-21 days after exposure to chicken pox. These include:

• Low grade fever

• Runny nose and slight cough

• Poor appetite

• Headache

• Tired, rundown feeling.

These symptoms usually occur 1-2 days before the spots appear on the body.

Chickenpox can be treated by using baking soda bath, Calamine lotion as needed to the skin. Paracetamol or Tylenol for fever above 100 degrees .Do not use Aspirin.