The Ministry of Health and Environment has said that a Red Eye outbreak is affecting the entire island.

The outbreak was first reported on May 30 in a few districts but now there are reports of the disease in all seven health districts, Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Johnson said.

“I can confirm the outbreak of Red Eyes is affecting the entire island,” he said. “All seven health districts have reported cases if Red Eyes. It is significant to the extent that it is affecting all age groups, so both children and adults are affected.”

He said the outbreak will have an impact since those affected have to take a few days or up to a week from work or school.

The Ministry has heightened its Public Health Response including its Public Education campaign. All Health Districts have stepped up surveillance and management of the disease.

Red Eye is an infection of the covering of the surface of the eye and eyelids. This infection is very contagious but it can be effectively treated at home.

Red Eye is spread easily from person to person.

Listen to an interview below with Dr. Johnson on the outbreak.