Chairman of Sagicor Life Inc, Stephen McNamara has said that the extensive outfitting of a Mobile Medical Unit, which the 177-year-old company donated to the government and people of Dominica on February 16, 2018, will ensure that health care after Hurricane Maria reaches to every part of the island.

“This Mobile Medical Unit ensured that it contained a wide range of facilities including but not limited to two examination rooms with beds; fuel and water tanks; a generator; refrigeration unit and medicine storage and a wheelchair lift,” he said at handing over ceremony held at the Windsor Park Stadium forecourt.

He added, “We recognize the efforts of many other entities still working to bring Dominica back to the state of normalcy and I am confident that we shall steer the course in the joint endeavor of making Dominica whole again.”

He challenges industry colleagues to continue to support Dominica and the rest of the Caribbean after the 2107 Hurricane Season.

“As the work continues, I challenge my industry colleagues let’s all find a way to continue to work together to support Dominica and the rest of the Caribbean that experienced such a difficult hurricane season in 2017. Sagicor Life and Sagicor General, upon hearing of the crisis and in support for the people of Dominica immediately mobilized our 4,171 Sagicorians across our various territories,” he said.

McNamara stated that whenever disasters of the magnitude of Maria occur, “they underscore the importance of having our properties and our lives insured.”

“We estimate that only a relatively small percentage of properties are insured in Dominica and that situation exists throughout the Eastern Caribbean. We urge those not insured to seek out a good entity and become prepared for any future event. Dominica is not alone in this struggle alone,” he stated.

Sagicor he said is a company “with deep Caribbean roots and operates in 21 territorities, they are well governed, financially strong and stable international financial institution that enjoys top ratings from international agencies like AM Best (A-) Standards & Poors and Fitch.”

The Mobile Unit was outfitted and branded in Ohio and has an estimated cost of EC$400,000.00 and will immediately be put into use. It is painted in Sagicor’s signature blue color and will be called the “Sagicor Medical Mobile Unit.”